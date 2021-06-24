Carrot Ridge VFD barbecue, auction set for July 10

Guess what? The July 4 barbecue is on this year. We sure missed it last year, but it is a go. I was just able to order the special Four of July plates and napkins from Sam’s Club, and thankfully, my two top chefs, Chris Kennedy and Tom Head, are back again to cook the burgers and hot dogs. This wouldn’t happen without them, I assure you. July 4 is on a Sunday, so our Eaton Beach will be swarming with happy townspeople. Make sure to write this date down on your calendar right away.