Carrot Ridge VFD barbecue, auction set for July 10

 4 days ago

WOODLAND — Carrot Ridge Fire District will host a barbecue, auction and raffle Saturday, July 10. This starts at 4 p.m. and is set for the Woodland Community Center/Carrot Ridge Volunteer Fire District Building, 2065 Woodland Road . Dinner cost is by donation and raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or six for $5. For questions call or text 208- 935-8325.

Music967merle.com

Oak Ridge July 4th Fireworks Celebration

Celebrate America with 96.7 Merle as we present the Oak Ridge July 4th Firework Celebration at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge on July 4th!. Music starts at 7:30 PM with fireworks scheduled for 9:45 PM. 96.7 Merle will be broadcast LIVE at A.K. Bissell Park starting at 7 PM...
Oakalla, TXcoveleaderpress.com

Oakalla VFD holding pancake supper, auction

Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake supper and auction on Saturday, June 19, from 5-8 p.m., at the department, located at 29111 F.M. 963 in Oakalla. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for kids. In addition to the meal, the auction will feature items donated...
Lifestyleconwaydailysun.com

Eaton Town Columns: July 4 barbecue is back

Guess what? The July 4 barbecue is on this year. We sure missed it last year, but it is a go. I was just able to order the special Four of July plates and napkins from Sam’s Club, and thankfully, my two top chefs, Chris Kennedy and Tom Head, are back again to cook the burgers and hot dogs. This wouldn’t happen without them, I assure you. July 4 is on a Sunday, so our Eaton Beach will be swarming with happy townspeople. Make sure to write this date down on your calendar right away.
PoliticsCoeur d'Alene Press

Duck Derby set for July 15

The Coeur Group is selling tickets for its annual "Rubber Duck Derby" set for July 15 at Silverwood Theme Park. The smiling yellow ducks will be released into the Lazy River and float away. The first one across the finish line is worth a $1,000 prize. Second gets $500 and third $250. Fourth through 15th will be awarded with one Silverwood ticket, as will the last duck to cross the finish line.
Food & DrinksThe Daily News Online

Fire department sets drive-thru barbecue

SHELDON — A Father’s Day drive-thru chicken barbecue will be conducted Sunday by the Harris Corners Fire Department. The barbecue will take place 11:30 a.m. until sold out at 585 Route 20A, organizers said in a news release. The menu will include a half chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll and brownie.
ArtsCrossville Chronicle

Virtual Christmas in July workshop set

Christmas in July 2021 virtual online workshop. Join us online after July 1 and get a jump on gift and decorating ideas for the holidays. Call 931-484-6790 ext. 235 now to register and reserve your materials. Supplies are limited. Tutorials will be available on the Art Circle Public Library-You Tube channel.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

July 4th festivities set for Logan

The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department has set its annual Fourth of July festivities and fireworks display for Sunday, July 4, at Riverside Park. This year, there are a few changes to parking and traffic control for the event. Dentzel Drive will be closed to the general public, and all parking along Riverside Drive will be handicapped-parking only.
Sedalia, MOKSIS Radio

CHS Ladies Brunch & Auction July 10

The Center for Human Services 39th Annual Ladies Brunch and Auction is at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Sedalia Country Club. Enjoy brunch, while the online auction continue. Featured guest speaker will be Lauren Thiel Payne. Call the Sedalia Country Club at 826-2044 to make reservations. Tickets are...
ShoppingDown East

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ July Splendor Auction

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries presents “July Splendor” a three-day auction event on July 9, 10 & 11 at 11:00 a.m. – offering over 1,250 lots of fine art and decorative items assembled from estates throughout the Northeast, including Old Master paintings, folk art, antique furniture, estate jewelry & watches, fine porcelain & glass, plus a group of automobiles.
Fairfield, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Fairfield VFD Plans BINGO Night on July 15

Fairfield Fire Rescue will be hosting a BINGO Night on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Event will be held at Twisted Vines Event Center (old VFW) and will begin at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Playing 12 games will cost $46, and available winnings are over $2,200. Pull tabs available. Pre-sales are available...
Phoenixville, PANorristown Times Herald

Rep. Shusterman invites area veterans to summer barbecue on July 10

PHOENIXVILLE — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-157th, of Schuylkill Township, will host a veterans’ summer barbecue open to the community’s servicemen and women on Saturday, July 10. The barbecue will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on July 10 at Black Rock Pavilion, 1286 Black Rock Road in Phoenixville....
Greer, SCgreercitizen.com

Grillin’ and Chillin set for July 24

A new Greer Station event is set for late July. Downtown patrons are encouraged to sip, shop and sample their way through Greer during the Grillin’ & Chillin’ event. The event will feature a stroll throughout downtown Greer for tasty samples and boutique shopping. Tickets include:. Full text available to...
ReligionCrescent-News

Barnyard Barbecue

Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Ayersville, will host its annual Barnyard Barbecue, Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, chips and a drink. In addition, the event will feature homemade ice cream, deep-fried Oreos, antique tractors, classic cars, a barrel train, horse drawn carriage rides by Lily Creek Farms, children’s games, face painting and raffle prizes. Brian Holbrooks and the Poorbottom Singers will provide musical entertainment. Preparing homemade ice cream include, from left: Greg Lime, A.J. Loeffler, John Lime and Jim Tobias. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Gadsden, ALcityofgadsden.com

Gadsden Museum of Art announces July exhibitions; charity auction

The Gadsden Museum of Art will have the following shows on display starting July 2: Mountain Thinking by Amanda Agricola in the Hallway space, and a Charity Auction for the American Heart Association, with remaining exhibits: Adventure of Discovery by Chloe Ward in the courtyard galleries, Christic Thread by Brad Norris located in the Leo Reynolds gallery, A Life of Art by Miriam McDonald located on the second floor gallery, and The March Quilts: 6 Years of Social Justice by Bib & Tucker Sew-Op will be on display in the main gallery on the first floor.
Sandy Ridge, NCthestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News: July calendar already filling up

Josh Hudson will be performing July 9 beginning at 6 p.m. at The Ridge Restaurant. The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Gaining Ground Bluegrass Band to the Community Center on July 10, at 6 p.m. The Sandy Ridge Community Center will host a Bingo Fundraiser on July 17, starting...
Carmine, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Carmine VFD Sets July 18 Feast

The Carmine Volunteer Fire Department meeting night is June 24. The VFD’s annual Feast and Fundraiser will be on July 18 with a drive-thru fried chicken meal. They will also have a drawing. RT-C School News Round Top-Carmine ISD is on break for the summer. Registration for the 2021- 2022 school year is open on Parent Portal. This year, online registration will be required as no paper packets…
Empire, MIleelanaunews.com

Lions auction set

The Empire Lions Club annual auction and yard sale is returning this year on Sunday, Aug. 8. The group is looking for items to be auctioned and they will pick them up. No large appliances, couches or televisions will be accepted. Call Bob at 859-466-1896 to arrange for a pick-up.
Sequim, WASequim Gazette

Benefit dinner, auction set for Sequim family

A benefit dinner and silent auction is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road. The event is to raise funds for the family of Chris Lelle, a pump truck driver for Bill’s Plumbing & Sanikan, who was recently hospitalized and is in a medically-induced coma.
Maple City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Maple City HUGE ESTATE SALE Fr...

Maple City HUGE ESTATE SALE Friday, June 25 9am - 4pm Saturday, June 26 9am - 4pm Sunday, June 27 9am - 3pm Includes vintage Baker furniture in the French Country style, beautiful antique fruit wood dining room table set, Waterford, china, huge collection of Red Cliff dishes, huge collection of white Ironstone pieces, sterling silver serving pieces, beautiful mahogany drop leaf table, McIntosh stereo equipment, high end camera collection, speakers, huge collection of books including antiquarian, albums, lamps, dressers, queen beds, tons of tools, garden furniture, architectural pieces, fishing gear, Fred Bear long bow, letter written and signed by General Sherman, original artwork, bronze sculpture, huge collection of knitting, embroidery and needlepoint items, baskets, newer exercise equipment and SO MUCH MORE! Sign up sheet for Friday will go out at 7 am. Address is: 12426 S. Maple Rd. Please check out: wiseowlestatesales.com for pictures and details.