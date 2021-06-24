Wheeler, Hix represent

Pitt added a defensive back to its ranks on Saturday night, as Marquan Pope, a safety out of Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, announced his commitment to the program. “First of all, I would like to thank my family and my coaches for helping me make this decision and being very supportive throughout this whole process,” Pope said in a message posted on Twitter. “I would also like to thank God because without him I wouldn’t be in the position I am today. With that being said, I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Pittsburgh.