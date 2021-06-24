Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Ex-NRA president tricked into addressing 3000 empty seats at symbolic graduation of students killed by gun violence

By Shweta Sharma
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Two famous pro-gun activists were tricked into addressing a fake graduation ceremony in Las Vegas with thousands of empty chairs that represented students who were killed by gun violence , according to a report.

Both David Keene, who was the former president of the National Rifle Association ( NRA ), and John Lott Jr, the author of “More Guns, Less Crime,” spoke in front of a sea of 3,044 empty chairs, representing the students who were killed in shooting incidents, reported BuzzFeed news.

The event was hosted by Change the Ref, a gun safety organisation which was founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in 2018 in the Parkland, Florida , school shooting .

They released the three-part series of the event on YouTube on Wednesday, calling it "The Lost Class" of students.

In the video, the drone flew past the 3,044 white empty chairs kept in the huge field as Mr Keene addressed the non-existing student while overlaid audio of young students trapped in mass shooting played in the background.

Mr Keene called on the students to fight against those who want to implement tighter gun restrictions .

"I’d be willing to bet that many of you will be among those who stand up and prevent those from proceeding," he said on 4 June addressing the neatly arranged chairs.

"An overwhelming majority of you will go on to college, while others may decide their dream dictates a different route to success," said Mr Keene. "My advice to you is simple enough: follow your dream and make it a reality."

He was addressing the graduating class of James Madison Academy, a school that does not exist.

Change the Ref said in a statement: “This campaign is not about tricking a couple of NRA members, it’s about showing how thousands of empty chairs during graduations, have become a normal American tradition."

"We are here representing every single kid that is not able to finish high school," Mr Manuel said in the third video released on YouTube. "We have to be louder, and that means reaching more and more people."

In the second video, guns rights activist John Lott Jr criticised the universal background checks and described his time in the Department of Justice during the Trump administration.

Mr Lott said that he was not aware that the ceremony or the school was fake and said he knew the ceremony got cancelled due to a threat of violence, reported BuzzFeed news.

"Unfortunately, the fact they lied to me many times is kind of illustrated by the way they edited and chopped up the video that’s there," Mr Lott said. "Is that the way we want to have political debate in the country? Where people lie and creatively edit what people say?"

He said he drove for 13 hours from Montana to Vegas and said he was promised he would receive $495 for the plane ticket but he never received the money.

Mr Keene declined to comment to media outlets.

Mr Oliver told BuzzFeed he lost his son Joaquin three months before his graduation. ‘We know exactly the feeling of being there and receiving the diploma without your kid being there.

"Because we understand that, we know there are a lot of people going through that same experience right now."

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Keene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#School Shooting#Gun Rights#Gun Safety#Nra#James Madison Academy#American#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Youtube
Related
Hartford, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Lamont to address rising gun violence today in Hartford

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont plans to address gun violence and violent crime prevention during a press event Monday morning, his office announced. Lamont will speak at St. Francis Hospital near the West End neighborhood in Hartford at 10 a.m. The address comes as the state has seen a sharp uptick...
Public SafetyThe Post and Courier

Commentary: Social media feuds add to unhinged reasons for gun violence

They joust through rap songs, they boast through social media. They were what Miami-Dade County Police Director Alfredo Ramirez called “feuding groups,” after three people ended up dead and 20 wounded following a mass shooting on Memorial Day weekend. That chaos occurred when three masked suspects with weapons emerged from...
San Jose, CAbenitolink.com

COMMUNITY OPINION: Is America on a collision course over gun violence?

This community opinion was written by resident Terry Butler. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. In the third week of this past May I began writing a letter to Benitolink readers about the movement to establish each month of June and each June 2 as National Gun Violence Awareness Month and Day. I had received a solicitation from an organization I had previously donated to, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, asking me to donate again and to “Wear Orange” on June 2.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Biden adviser blames guns for crime surge and insists Republicans defunded police

President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond blamed a nationwide crime surge on guns on Sunday and insisted Republicans defunded the police earlier in the year. His comments follow an announcement from the Justice Department that it is implementing "cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces" in five U.S. cities to track and stop the illegal transfer of firearms amid unprecedented spikes in crime. When asked what is behind the rise in violence, Richmond insisted firearms, including so-called “assault weapons,” were the culprit.
Public SafetyChicot County News

Ex-NRA chief duped into giving speech to empty chairs

David Keene, a former head and current board member of the National Rifle Association, was duped by a gun control activist group into giving a fake graduation speech to empty chairs that represented the victims of gun violence who would have graduated this year.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Fatherly

Parkland Parents Tricked a Former NRA President Into Making Gun Control Video

A pair of gun rights activists gave speeches earlier this month in Las Vegas, standing on a stage in front of thousands of empty white chairs. They thought they were rehearsing graduation addresses to be delivered to the graduating seniors of James Madison Academy, a private online high school. But they had actually been hoodwinked by a pair of Parkland parents looking to make a statement.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit community leaders call for more action to address gun violence

DETROIT – Gun violence involving children has been a constant heartbreaking occurrence over the past few days. There have been several shootings, including a deadly shooting of a 2-year-old on I-75 and a 12-year-old killed while playing with a gun on Detroit’s Eastside. “It’s been so many shootings on freeways...
Collegesarcamax.com

College Student Feels Weight Of Gun Violence

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm from a pretty rough neighborhood in Detroit. I'm a part of a mentee program that accepts troubled youth and helps them get into a college of their choice. Since the beginning of high school, I've watched many of my fellow mentees fall victim to gun violence, and it's taking a toll on me. I'm starting to feel like there's nothing I can do to escape this cycle even though I've gotten into a good college. A classmate from my college was shot and killed not too long ago. How do you suggest I avoid falling victim to the same violence? I think I'm one of those people trouble seems to follow. -- Mentee.
King County, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

King County unveils ‘urgent’ plan to address recent increase in gun violence

King County officials announced a new emergency budget amendment Tuesday, designed to address a continued uptick in gun violence across the region. That’s a trend that dates back to 2020, where King County saw a 36% increase in shots fired over the previous year. That then carried over into the early months of 2021, where the number of shots fired incidents in the first quarter rose 25% from the four-year average between 2017 and 2020, while shooting victims increased by 27%.