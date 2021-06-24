Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Busquets proves key as Spain gets back on track at Euro 2020

By TALES AZZONI
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETXMf_0ads7DSb00

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — After helping Spain avoid elimination at the European Championship, Sergio Busquets had to pause for a moment while talking about his time away from the squad because of the coronavirus.

The Spain captain teared up recalling the doubts that went through his mind after being told he had to go into isolation only days before the tournament was to begin.

“I’m emotional because I had to go through some difficult times,” Busquets said. “I had to stay at home for 10 days, not knowing if I was going to be back or not.”

Spain was glad Busquets did make it back, just in time to lead the team to victory over Slovakia on Wednesday. The Barcelona midfielder was voted the man of the match in the 5-0 win that sent Spain to the round of 16 after opening with disappointing draws against Sweden and Poland.

The result allowed Spain to finish second in Group E, setting up a meeting against Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday.

“All this helped us grow,” Busquets said. “Now whatever challenges we have in front of us, we will face them with this mentality.”

Busquets’ return was a big boost for a Spanish squad that lacked leadership and struggled with poor finishes and a shaky defense in the first two matches. The 32-year-old midfielder, the only member left from Spain’s World Cup-winning squad in 2010, gave the team that much-needed balance it had been missing so far at Euro 2020.

Busquets was the first Spaniard to touch the ball when the match started at La Cartuja Stadium, and he was in control of the midfield from then on. Collected and composed as usual, Busquets showed no signs of being affected by his less-than-ideal preparations because of the virus. He constantly guided his teammates and helped created chances in attack and keep the defense protected.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to play with Busquets because everything is easier,” Spain forward Ferran Torres said Thursday. “We all know about his history, about what he has given to this national team. We only have to enjoy his game and keep up with him.”

Busquets, who was asymptomatic with the virus and could practice at home while in isolation, had been replaced in the first two matches by Rodri Hernández, who couldn’t bring in the same attitude and leadership of the veteran Barcelona player.

Busquets took over as captain after Sergio Ramos was left off the squad after playing sparingly this season because of injuries. Jordi Alba had been the captain at Euro 2020 in Busquets’ absence.

Busquets was loudly cheered by the home crowd when he was substituted by Thiago Alcantara in the 71st minute after feeling a little tightness in his calf, which he said shouldn’t be a problem ahead of the round of 16.

“He played perfectly,” said Spain coach Luis Enrique, who decided to wait for Busquets instead of dropping him from the squad despite not knowing if he would fully recover from the virus. “He is unique, a guarantee.”

With Busquets back and the team having found its scoring touch again, Luis Enrique feels Spain is back to being a contender at Euro 2020. He said there are always things to improve, but “La Roja” remains among the favorites for the title.

“We are gaining momentum. I’m sure that if you ask any of our rivals no one will be happy to have to play against us,” the coach said. “Now we get to play against a Croatia team that has great players and plays at a high level. You can’t expect weak teams in the round of 16.”

Torres downplayed concerns about the national team’s streak of missed penalties after Álvaro Morata failed to convert from the spot on Wednesday for Spain’s fifth consecutive penalty miss. Gerard Moreno had failed with his attempt in the opener against Sweden.

“It’s not something we are too concerned about because we are working to improve and you’ll see that the next time we have penalties we are going to convert them,” Torres said.

The Manchester City forward apologized “if at any point” he “offended” someone for his recent comments about Robert Lewandowski. He said before the match against Poland that Spain defenders would “eat Lewandowski” during the game. Lewandowski scored a second-half equalizer.

Luis Enrique had said he doubted anyone would make those comments about Lewandowski, but Torres admitted he did.

“I would like to apologize because I respect Lewandowski and all other forwards,” Torres said. “He is someone I look up to.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

489K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Álvaro Morata
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jordi Alba
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ap#Group E#Spanish#Spaniard#Euro 2020
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Related
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Jordi Alba ready to lead Spain in Sergio Busquets’ absence against Sweden

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has insisted he is ready to captain Spain in their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden tomorrow night. La Roja kick off their European Championships campaign in Seville against Janne Andersson’s side with games against Poland and Slovakia to come in Group E. However, Luis Enrique’s plans...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Luis Enrique insists Spain do not lack leaders without Busquets

Sergio Busquets will miss Spain's opening Euro 2020 game against Sweden, but Luis Enrique is happy with the others leaders in his squad. Luis Enrique has insisted Spain do not have a lack of leaders in their group in the absence of captain Sergio Busquets. Barcelona midfielder Busquets will miss Spain's opening Euro 2020 match against Sweden in Seville on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus.
UEFAdailymagazine.news

Busquets to return for Spain after negative virus test

Spain captain Sergio Busquets will travel with the squad on Friday for their second Euro 2020 Group E game against Poland after being given the all-clear from Covid-19 following a first positive test. Busquets has been allowed to rejoin the squad, the Spanish football federation confirmed, after a negative result...
Soccerantigojournal.com

Scoring becomes key as Spain and Poland meet at Euro 2020

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Spain and Poland will have a common challenge when they meet Saturday at the European Championship. Spain created chance after chance against Sweden but was still held to a 0-0 draw in its opening match at Euro 2020. Poland lost to Slovakia 2-1 as Robert Lewandowski was held scoreless in yet another lackluster performance at a major soccer tournament.
Soccerbesoccer.com

VIDEO: Sergio Busquets rejoins Spain’s training camp

After self-isolating and testing negative, the FC Barcelona midfielder has now rejoined his teammates. This is what Busquets had to say. Sergio Busquets returned to the Spain camp after nearly two weeks out isolating due to having coronavirus - check it out here!. Even though Sergio Busquets tested positive in...
UEFAchatsports.com

Busquets to rejoin Spain squad ahead of Poland clash

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is set to rejoin the Spain squad at Euro 2020 after testing negative for Covid-19. The captain missed Spain’s first game of the tournament after having to leave the squad and isolate at home after testing positive. However, Busquets will now link up with his team-mates...
UEFAgoal.com

Emotional Busquets revels in Spain triumph after returning from coronavirus

The 32-year-old helped La Roja to their first win of Euro 2020 in his first appearance on Wednesday. Sergio Busquets was in tears after helping Spain defeat Slovakia 5-0 on Wednesday in his first game back after recovering from Covid-19. The midfielder tested positive earlier this month and was forced...
UEFAbesoccer.com

Busquets, man of the match in Spain versus Slovakia

Sergio Busquets, who once again played after getting over coronavirus, was given the man of the match award after Spain's match with Slovakia in the Euro 2020 group stage. Sergio Busquets' return to the Spain squad was perfect for Spain. The captain was the voted the best player of the match by UEFA.
SoccerYardbarker

Mateo Kovacic highlights Sergio Busquets as Spain’s key star

Croatian international Mateo Kovacic has identified Barcelona‘s Sergio Busquets as Spain‘s key man ahead of their Euro 2020 last 16 tie next week. Spain finished second in Group E, in behind Sweden, after picking up a 5-0 win against Slovakia in their final group game in Sevilla. Their reward is...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba: Spain players counting on Busquets return

Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba says Spain's players are waiting on Sergi Busquets' return. The midfielder is expected to be back after serving his quarantine. Alba said: “I think we all know the captain is Busquets. We want him back. He's a visual player for us on the pitch and as a human, Until then I will do what I can to help."
Soccersemoball.com

The Latest: Denmark gets back on the field at Euro 2020

Denmark will get on the field for the first time since Christian Eriksen's collapse when the team plays Belgium at the European Championship. Denmark will get on the field for the first time since Christian Eriksen's collapse when the team plays Belgium at the European Championship. The fans at Parken...
Soccergreekherald.com

'Bubbling' Germany back on track at Euro 2020, says Thomas Mueller

Thomas Mueller said confidence is now sky high in the Germany camp after getting their Euro 2020 campaign back on track with a 4-2 thumping of holders Portugal on Saturday. "We are allowed to feel a little euphoria," said Mueller after Germany moved second in Group F, level on three points with Portugal and a point behind leaders France.
SoccerESPN

Spain need goals. Can Alvaro Morata finally supply them to keep their Euro 2020 hopes on track?

"I'm not bothered," Luis Enrique said, but he was bothered. He'd shown it out there, gesturing towards the south end of the Wanda Metropolitano where, at long, long last on Friday June 4, fans were back: all 14,743 of them. And he eventually showed it post-match, the Spain coach finally saying what he meant in the press room under the stand after their first pre-Euro 2020 friendly, a 0-0 draw vs. Portugal.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona midfielder Busquets: Van der Vaart Spain comments just shameful

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Busquets has hit out at Rafael van der Vaart after the Dutchman's criticism of Spain's style. "Spain are horrible, I hope we play them," Van der Vaart had said, adding that they didn't have any player who could make a difference. Busquets has now responded, blasting the...
UEFAThe Guardian

Germany strike back, Spain rue penalty failure – Euro 2020 Football Daily

Max Rushden is joined by Archie Rhind-Tutt, Sid Lowe, Philippe Auclair and Jonathan Wilson to discuss Germany’s win over Portugal, France’s draw with Hungary, and Spain’s point against Poland. Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email.