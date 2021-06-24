Viavi Enables Critical Airborne System Testing From a Single Device
New Viavi Avx-10k Flight Line Test Solution on Display at Aea International 2021. Viavi Solutions Inc. introduced the VIAVI AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set, enabling comprehensive performance verification testing of critical airborne systems from a simple-to-use device. The AVX-10K helps avionics technicians maximize productivity and efficiency across fixed-base operators (FBOs), avionics and airframes manufacturing, or maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).aithority.com