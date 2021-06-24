Cancel
SimpleNexus, Finicity to allow lenders easier borrower verification

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpleNexus has integrated with Finicity's Mortgage Verification Service (MVS) that allows lenders an easier verification of applicants' assets, income, and employment. SimpleNexus is a developer of a homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, and settlement agents. Finicity, a Mastercard company and provider of Open Banking solutions, launched MVS in February 2021. The service leverages consumer-permissioned bank and payroll data to provide accurate, real-time insight into a borrower's current assets, income and employment in minutes, without any paperwork. MVS has helped lenders shave up to 12 days off the origination process and is accepted by both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, making loans eligible for rep and warrant relief.

thepaypers.com
