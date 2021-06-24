Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UK urged to deliver on policies to deal with climate change

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The British government is being urged by its own climate advisers to deliver on its promises to deal with climate change or risk undermining a key environmental summit that it is hosting at the end of the year.

Among some 200 recommendations in a report published Thursday, the advisory Climate Change Committee said policies are urgently need to make homes more energy-efficient, accelerate the shift to electric cars and encourage people to eat less meat.

The committee also urged the government to engage with the public on the climate crisis, to provide people with information and involve them in the coming changes needed to meet the targets.

It said all policies need to be judged against a “net-zero” test to ensure they are compatible with climate targets. It also said that changes to planning legislation should be amended to make sure new developments cut emissions and are prepared for rising temperatures.

The government has pledged to cut emissions by at least 68% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. It has laid out its hope that other countries bring forward their own ambitious plans to cut emissions and set net zero targets.

“It’s been a year when the government has been willing to make genuinely historic commitments on climate, but the targets they have set are not going to be achieved by magic, so surprisingly little has been done so far to deliver on them,” the committee’s chief executive Chris Stark said.

The committee said failing to push on with efforts risks undermining the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, which will take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The government has pledged to publish its net-zero strategy ahead of the conference, which is widely known as COP26.

The committee said meeting the U.K.’s long-term legally binding target to cut emissions to net-zero by 2050 will cost less than 1% of the country’s annual GDP a year, and could deliver a boost of 2% by 2035.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

489K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Electric Cars#Ap#British#Climate Change Committee#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
@LockerRoom

Challenging the ‘Science’ of Climate Change

Jonathon Mosely asks in an American Thinker column how much science is involved in the debate over climate change. “Trust science, not the scientists.” That is the essence of science. That should be widely shared. Unfortunately, climate change advocates have completed the twisting of science (although this was well under way). Science was created to eliminate opinions and the role of prestigious experts.
Podcastrenewanews.com

Reflecting on Economics, Politics, and Climate Policy

By Robert Stavins Addressing climate change with meaningful policy action will be neither cheap nor easy, but presently the greatest barrier to action in the United States is not technological, nor perhaps even economic, but fundamentally political. This becomes a theme in my latest podcast, where I engage in a wide-ranging conversation about economics, politics, and climate change with Gernot Wagner..
EnvironmentInsurance Journal

UK Struggles to Adapt to Impact of Climate Change

The UK is struggling to put in place adequate measures to deal with rising sea levels and warmer temperatures caused by pollution, the government’s independent adviser on climate matters has warned. Average land temperatures in the UK have risen by around 1.2-degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, while sea levels...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation UK

Why the UK is so unprepared for the impacts of climate change

The UK is woefully unprepared for the dangers of climate change according to a report from the Climate Change Committee – an independent adviser to the UK government. Despite leading one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the report says the government is failing to prepare the public for the deadly heatwaves and catastrophic flooding that rising temperatures will bring.
EnvironmentWSLS

Experts: UK is losing race to adapt to climate change

LONDON – Britain is losing the race to adapt to the inevitable effects of climate change, including worsening heat and floods, a government-appointed panel of experts said Wednesday. The Climate Change Committee, set up to advise the U.K. government, said the level of global warming that is already inevitable would...
Environmentfreespeech.org

How The G7 Failed The World On Climate Policy

FEATURING TASNEEM ESSOP – The Group of 7, or G7 summit in Cornwall, England wrapped up on Sunday with Western leaders making effervescent pronouncements about global cooperation, sending warning signals to Russia and China, claiming a crackdown on global tax havens, and patting themselves on the back for taking bold action on climate change.
EnvironmentUnited Nations Development Program

Toward New Policies for the Climate Change and Violent Extremism Nexus in Africa

As part of the UNDP Oslo Governance Centre’s (OGC) initiative to further support advancement of the research agenda on Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE), the OGC partnered with the Regional PVE Project in Africa to assess Climate Change and Violent Extremism in Africa. The policy brief draws upon interviews and literature regarding climate security, violent extremism, and intrastate conflict in relation to evidence from cases in the Central Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, Mozambique, and Somalia. It concludes that to the extent that grievances caused by climate change influence violent extremism, they are best assessed within a contextualized analytical framework that also incorporates the impact of climate change on the viability of violent extremist groups, and improvements can be made in taking an integrated approach to conflict analyses, policymaking, and programming. Climate change is real, and there may be long-term risks in relation to violent extremism in Africa, but we need to know more about how these connections work in order to have a more strategic and informed engagement. Finally, the policy brief offers ten recommendations to national governments and development actors, PVE practitioners, military and security forces, UN peace operations, and researchers to better inform project and policy design and implementation.
EnvironmentNature.com

Reaching Republicans on climate change

Increasing Republicans’ belief in climate change is challenging yet needed for broader support of policy. Targeted advertisements featuring Republican voices may be a solution to increase their understanding of climate change. Climate change and broader environmental support has been a highly polarized issue in the USA since the 1980s. While...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Climate Change & Water

Bravo to Tim Steller's outstanding article on water! The alarm bells have been ringing since the early 2000s with no change in behavior in the Southwest's general populations. Since January 1, 2021 Tucson has had 1.04 inches of rain with no rain in sight this year. In 2020, we had 4.17 inches of rain total. The picture of Lake Mead the Star ran on June 11th shows it at 36% capacity. There should be water rationing now..not kicking the can down the road. We have climate change deniers who say we will never run out of water, homes continue to be built needing water, and the Rosemont mine still wants to move forward sucking massive amounts of groundwater in exchange for a few hundred new jobs and profits going to Canada. People's insouciance regarding water is staggering. These are the same folks who will howl the loudest when rationing actually will be implemented. In my opinion , we passed the tipping point about 10 years ago.
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Climate change and farmers

Colorado Springs has been getting hotter. Climate change and subsequent extreme weather like drought and scorching-hot temperatures create prime conditions for both residential conflagrations and wildfires. What’s worse, a recent report by The Pacific Institute, a research advocacy group focused on the world’s most pressing water issues, says, “The American...
EnvironmentStamford Advocate

CT officials urge companies to do better on climate change

Companies across the U.S. say that they are committed to doing their part to tackle climate change. But their pledges do not go far enough for many elected officials and environmental advocates. Reflecting the growing pressure on corporations, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and nearly a dozen of his counterparts...
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

CCC: UK will miss climate goals by ‘huge margin’ without new policies

The UK government has once again failed to come forward with sufficient policies to meet the ambition of its climate goals, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC). Across nearly 500 pages examining the government’s net-zero and adaptation targets, the climate advisers spell out the gap between aspirations and reality in a pair of new reports.
Environmentomfif.org

Climate change is a green swan

Global coordination and the role of central banks in net-zero transition. For the June edition of OMFIF’s Sustainable Policy Institute journal, we spoke to Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, deputy general manager, Bank for International Settlements, about the crucial role central banks can play in combatting climate change. Danae Kyriakopoulou:...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australia trade deal will deliver minimal benefit to UK economy and poses risks for farmers, say experts

A trade deal between the UK and Australia will deliver minimal benefit to the UK economy while posing significant risks to UK farmers, industry leaders and trade experts have warned.The government announced an agreement in principle on a pact with Australia on Tuesday. Boris Johnson said that the UK’s first major post-Brexit trade agreement would create “fantastic opportunities” for the UK.However, many of the details have yet to be finalised and farmers fear that the terms mean they will be undercut by cheap imports.Animal welfare campaigners also said the deal would allow low-welfare products such as beef treated with hormones...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Climate change: Environmental crisis

The juxtaposition of the Times’ front page articles, “As county weighs asphalt plant permit, protesters keep up fight,” and “Earth is getting hotter, faster,” [June 17, Nation] says it all. Once again we are in a fight to protect our environment from the potential dangers of severe pollution — we...
Economyomfif.org

German companies back Brussels climate mitigation policy

OMFIF reveals German welcome in first big European survey on corporate reaction to EU sustainability reporting plans. German companies, led by the unlisted sector, are embracing European Commission plans for a low-carbon sustainable economy. That is the message of a representative OMFIF survey on sustainability challenges for large companies in Germany (available in German here). The study, encompassing the views of 104 unlisted and 32 listed enterprises across all economic sectors, was launched in Berlin on 17 June.
EuropePosted by
The Independent

UK ‘confident’ that EU will fold and allow changes to Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis has expressed confidence that the EU will agree to changes to the Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland, ahead of a deadline next week. The Northern Ireland Secretary told the Commons Northern Ireland affairs committee that fixes to the accord were necessary and that he was "optimistic" they would happen.It comes amid reports that the EU is set to grant the UK an extension to grace periods on imported chilled meats – amounting to a temporary ceasefire in the so-called "sausage trade war".Lord Frost, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, on Tuesday told MPs that the protocol was...