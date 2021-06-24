Tinkoff selects Anodot to improve its customer experience

Learn more about customer interaction at CRM Evolution 2022. See more videos from CX Connect 2021 on the CRM YouTube channel. Daniel Ziv: Now let's dive into looking at a CXO or a head of customer service and what these executives are facing today. These are the challenges that we're seeing specific to these roles. First of all, CX (customer experience) and engagement is top of mind of many senior executives, not just CXOs, but almost any senior executive in the organization is thinking about and asking themselves, "Are we meeting customer expectations? Can we increase customer loyalty? Can we reduce churn?" Those are top of mind. On top of that, there's still in some cases even more policy and compliance regulations--are we compliant, both with internal regulations and external and legal requirements? How are we managing complaints and escalations in an effective way?