Tinkoff selects Anodot to improve its customer experience

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTinkoff has selected Anodot, a business monitoring company, to help safe-proof the way customers experience payments and trading on the Tinkoff platform. Anodot automatically learns the norms of a business performance, including seasonal and other patterns, to identify and alert the teams on any issues that impact revenue. All data sources are integrated into a centralised platform, where AI models learn how customers behave. With this visibility and its real-time performance, Anodot identifies issues such as failed and declined transaction rates, login attempts, device usage and the transaction amount per type.

#Customer Experience
