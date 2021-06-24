Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Xplor Launches Studio, A Low-Cost Software Solution To Help The Boutique Wellness Industry Handle Increased Consumer Demands

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXplor Studio is first to offer both free trials and flexible contracts for boutique wellness studios. Beyond Training Gym is first to adopt Studio to streamline its operations. Using Studio, boutique wellness studios can save time on admin/CRM tasks with 60-70% of bookings via the app. Xplor Technologies, a global...

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Business Software#Fitness#Xplor Launches Studio#Xplor Studio#Beyond Training Gym#Xplor Technologies#Boutique Wellness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
BusinessCircuits Assembly

Optimas Solutions Invests in New Chun Zu and Formax Cold Headers to Increase Onshore Manufacturing to Meet Increased Customer Demand

Machines Increase Capacity for Larger Diameter Fasteners, Boosts Overall Production at Wood Dale, IL Manufacturing Facility. Wood Dale, IL. – June 16, 2021 -- Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced today the acquisition of a Chun Zu and Formax four die, four blow cold header manufacturing machines that will increase Optimas’ capabilities to deliver larger format diameter fasteners and free up existing cold headers to provide more onshore support for smaller fasteners. The investment is designed to boost Optimas’ ability to better meet demand in manufacturing fasteners for distribution and for OEM customers directly.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Isostatic Pressing Industry To 2027 - Surge In Demand For Low-cost Titanium Alloys In Automotive Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isostatic Pressing Market by Offering, Type, HIP Capacity, CIP Process Type, Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global isostatic pressing market was valued at $5.81 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.97...
Marketsreportsgo.com

3D Metrology Software Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast 2026

Global “3D Metrology Software Market” report initially gives the overview of the industry with basic outline, descriptions, classifications, applications and types, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analysed the world's main region market situations, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast of the 3D Metrology Software market.
Softwarepackagingimpressions.com

HYBRID Software Launches Cloudflow RIP Farm Solution for Packaging

HYBRID Software, a Global Graphics company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new enterprise RIP (Raster Image Processor) solution for packaging and label printers and tradeshops: the CLOUDFLOW RIP Farm. The business model for RIPs in the packaging market has traditionally been simple: each platesetter is sold with...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Global Dialyser Market to be driven by increased demand from consumers due to rising prevalence of diseases in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Dialyser Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Dialyser market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, usage type, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Computersoffshore-energy.biz

Industry launches subsea design software for floating wind

A group of companies from the offshore renewable industry has developed a pre-engineering design software solution for the subsea architecture of floating wind farms. The partnership includes floating wind power developer EOLFI, renewables engineering consultancy Innosea, electrical engineering and numerical simulation consultancy Capsim, software providers AbyssCAD, and engineering school Centrale Nantes.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Salary Management System (Software) Market by Technology, Solutions, Application, Price, Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities to 2026

The Salary Management System (Software) market study offers an in depth assessment of this industry for the forecast period of 20XX-202XX. It draws attention to the growth drivers and catalysts that will augment the total remuneration over the forecast duration. It also lists out the restraints in this domain along with ways to counter the same. The document summarizes various action plans conforming to the existing and future trends to help businesses and other stakeholders enhance their revenue flow in the upcoming years.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Lantronix Drives Development Of Smart Industrial Solutions That Increase Safety And Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) - Get Report, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, is driving the design and development of artificial intelligence-driven solutions, including Guardhat Communicator smart hardhat and Youbiquo augmented reality smart glasses. Guardhat Communicator was among Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2020 .
Softwarereportsgo.com

Impact of covid-19 on Surgical Planning Software market Report to 2026 "“ Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend

The Global Surgical Planning Software Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the Surgical Planning Software market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Sales Acceleration Software Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis, and Strategic Outlook -2026

The business intelligence report of Sales Acceleration Software market accumulates vast data on the key factors administering the business development with respect to the competitive arena and geographical setting. Also, the investigation briefs the difficulties faced by businesses and offers insights into the opportunities that will help the industry progress in unexplored areas. Moreover, the report encases contextual studies on the COVID-19 pandemic for a stronger realization of the growth trajectory of this domain.
Industryaithority.com

Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten The Demand For Port Security Solutions And Enhanced Safety Technology

New port developments in the APAC, Africa, and the Middle East will push security spending, reveals Frost & Sullivan. The shipping industry is responsible for about 90% of global trade by volume. Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis on the global maritime port security market finds that governments are prioritizing the safe and secure transportation of goods to ensure economic stability and growth. The sector is being driven by increased threats to port operations, terminal expansions and new ports, soaring traffic, and the acceleration of digital transformation. In addition, a rise in surveillance spending with a large number of new port developments, especially in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Africa, and the Middle East regions, and technology upgrades in large and established ports internationally are propelling the demand for maritime port security solutions. As a result, the industry is estimated to hit $9.10 billion by 2030 from $6.74 billion in 2020, a 3% upsurge in the compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Among key technologies, cybersecurity is expected to generate the highest revenue—$4.08 billion, followed by screening and detection at $1.69 billion, by 2030.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Software Test Automation Market 2020: Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand By 2025

The latest business intelligence report on Software Test Automation market size provides a detailed industry outlook for 2020-2025. It discusses effective growth strategies for the future by considering the major growth catalysts, remunerative prospects, and impediments that are affecting the industry dynamics. Executive Summary:. As per experts, the Software Test...
Softwareglobeoftech.com

Digital Assets Management Software Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Adobe, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Dell EMC

It’s very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the “battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown”. With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Digital Assets Management Software Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Digital Assets Management Software Market Report.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

The key focus of Consumer Billing Management Software market report is to evaluate the performance of the industry in the ensuing years to help stakeholders take better decisions and expand their business portfolio. The document highlights the key growth trends as well as the opportunities and how they can be exploited to generate maximum profits. In addition, it empowers industry partakers with methodologies that can be adopted to effectively deal with the existing and upcoming challenges. Besides, it gauges the impact of COVID-19 on this business sphere and attempts to monitor its future implications on the market scenario for a stronger realization of the growth prospects.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Rapidly increasing demand in Recent Years of Construction Project Management Software Market

Prophecy Market Insights Construction Project Management Software market research report focuses on the market structure and various factors affecting the growth of the market. The research study encompasses an evaluation of the market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, based on DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. The market study pitches light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall market dynamics of the Construction Project Management Software market over the forecast period (2019-2029).
Softwarethepaypers.com

SCCG Management, Kinectify launch KYC/AML solutions for gaming industry

Kinectify and SCCG Management have partnered to bring Kinectify’s new KYC and AML tools to the gaming industry. Designed by AML practitioners, Kinectify enables organisations to know each customer and vendor, streamline workflows, and centralise information. Kinectify, a US-based company, has developed AML and KYC software to centralise risk management information and automate processes. Kinectify’s leadership includes gaming AML practitioners and executives from a range of high-risk industries.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Global Database Management Software Market Size, Share, Development Trend, Demand in Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges 2021-2026

The report on Database Management Software market offers a comprehensive analysis of this business sphere, elucidating the key growth indicators, opportunities, and limitations to assist companies with effective decision making for further business expansion. The document also investigates the fluctuations in the supply & demand channels caused due to the...