Xplor Launches Studio, A Low-Cost Software Solution To Help The Boutique Wellness Industry Handle Increased Consumer Demands

New port developments in the APAC, Africa, and the Middle East will push security spending, reveals Frost & Sullivan. The shipping industry is responsible for about 90% of global trade by volume. Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis on the global maritime port security market finds that governments are prioritizing the safe and secure transportation of goods to ensure economic stability and growth. The sector is being driven by increased threats to port operations, terminal expansions and new ports, soaring traffic, and the acceleration of digital transformation. In addition, a rise in surveillance spending with a large number of new port developments, especially in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Africa, and the Middle East regions, and technology upgrades in large and established ports internationally are propelling the demand for maritime port security solutions. As a result, the industry is estimated to hit $9.10 billion by 2030 from $6.74 billion in 2020, a 3% upsurge in the compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Among key technologies, cybersecurity is expected to generate the highest revenue—$4.08 billion, followed by screening and detection at $1.69 billion, by 2030.