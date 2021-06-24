Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Arrcus Powers 5G Mobile, Edge, and Access Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrcus, the hyperscale networking software company, announced support for scalable, high-density 10G/25G/100G/400G routing platforms enabled with Segment Routing (SR)-MPLS and SRv6. With this, Arrcus delivers simple, scalable, and seamless networking solutions for 5G mobile, edge, and access networks by providing high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and carrier-grade reliability. The emergence of...

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#5g#Networking Software#Network Performance#Access Solutions#Segment Routing#Tco#Powering#G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

QCT and Robin.io Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize 5G Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, and Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership through which the companies will jointly offer solutions that significantly reduce the costs, complexities and deployment times for mobile network operators (MNOs) and communication service providers (CSPs) rolling out next-gen networks and services.
BusinessZDNet

Samsung to supply open RAN and 5G solutions to Vodafone UK

Samsung said on Monday that it has been selected as a vendor of open RAN, 4G and 5G solutions to Vodafone for the telco's virtualized RAN (vRAN) deployment in the UK. The South Korean tech giant will supply its vRAN solutions and open RAN compliant radios, such as its massive MIMO, for both low-band and mid-band spectrum to the telco.
Carsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sustainable mobility solutions are very important

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world has welcomed the increase in subsidy under FAME II Scheme as it will help increase EV two-wheeler penetration in the country. Quote from Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor...
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Dell Technologies exec on AI, 5G and edge computing trends

Dell Technologies’ Jason Ward discusses the tech trends he’s most excited about, from the future of AI to the ‘game-changing’ 5G. As we continue to explore the possibilities of emerging tech and the influence it will have on society, it’s always interesting to hear from leaders within the technology space to see what they are focusing their attention on.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Cisco unveils catalyst for 5G at industrial IoT edge

Cisco has launched a new portfolio of industrial routers from its Catalyst range to extend the network to the edge with what it says is the flexibility, security and scalability needed for internet of things (IoT) success. The company said that for most of its customers, the opportunity to improve...
TechnologyRTTNews

Ericsson: 5G Mobile Subscriptions To Exceed 580 Mln By 2021-End

Worldwide 5G mobile subscriptions are estimated to exceed 580 million by the end of 2021, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report. With subscriptions increasing at a rate of about a million per day, 5G remains on track to become the fastest adopted mobile generation in history. The growth in subscriptions is being lead by China, North America and the Gulf Cooperation Council markets, while Europe is starting in a slow pace.
Technologyatoallinks.com

Enterprise Mobility Management Solutions – Challenges and Key Approaches

In recent years, businesses have started to welcome mobile devices in the workplace. Companies continue to take advantage of the special opportunities that mobile devices offer as they grow increasingly sophisticated. Managing and combining mobile devices, on the other hand, is not as easy as it seems. There are many problems that the organization must face when it comes to business agility.
BusinessLight Reading

Syniverse, AlefEdge team for 5G, edge and private networks

TAMPA, Fla. – Syniverse, the world's most connected company, and AlefEdge, the Edge internet leader, today announced a collaboration to enable global enterprises and their developers to create their own 5G Edge networks and launch 5G Edge applications and services in minutes. The combination of Syniverse's Global SIM and private...
Businessthefastmode.com

Verizon Business Launches Commercial Private 5G Solution for Enterprises

Verizon Business has launched On Site 5G, Verizon’s first commercially available, private 5G network solution in the U.S. On Site 5G networks are custom-designed and managed by Verizon, allowing large enterprise and public sector customers to bring Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband capabilities to indoor or outdoor facilities where high-speed, high-capacity, low-latency connectivity is crucial, regardless of whether the premises is within a public 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Western Digital launches edge servers for rugged 5G networks in harsh environments

Western Digital has launched its Ultrastar Edge servers to support 5G networks and other communications in harsh environments. If you’ve ever planning a trip to the Alaskan wilderness and want to stream live video of a bear chasing after you to your friends back home, you might want to take one of these along. The servers can deliver high speeds and capacity for real-time analytics, AI, deep learning, ML training and inference, and video transcoding at the edge.
Computersarxiv.org

Latency-aware and Survivable Mapping of VNFs in 5G Network Edge Cloud

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) play crucial roles in 5G networks for dynamically provisioning diverse communication services with heterogeneous service requirements. In particular, while NFV improves flexibility and scalability by softwarizing physical network functions as Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), MEC enables to provide delay-sensitive/time-critical services by moving computing facilities to the network edge. However, these new paradigms introduce challenges in terms of latency, availability, and resource allocation. In this paper, we first explore MEC cloud facility location selection and then latency-aware placement of VNFs in different selected locations of NFV enabled MEC cloud facilities in order to meet the ultra-low latency requirements of different applications (e.g., Tactile Internet, virtual reality, and mission-critical applications). Furthermore, we also aim to guarantee the survivability of VNFs and an edge server against failures in resource limited MEC cloud facility due to software bugs, configuration faults, etc. To this end, we formulate the problem of latency-aware and survivable mapping of VNFs in different MEC cloud facilities as an Integer Linear Programming (ILP) to minimize the overall service provisioning cost, and show that the problem is NP-hard. Owing to the high computational complexity of solving the ILP, we propose a simulated annealing based heuristic algorithm to obtain near-optimal solution in polynomial time. With extensive simulations, we show the effectiveness of our proposed solution in a real-world network topology, which performs close to the optimal solution.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

DISH and Dell Connect on Open RAN 5G Edge

DISH will add yet another big technology name to its 5G network partner list, with Dell Technologies now included. Dell has been selected to provide an open ecosystem of RAN and edge infrastructure for DISH’s 5G buildout. DISH has long touted its approach of building the first cloud-native, Open RAN-based...
Technologydataversity.net

The Solution to Overcoming Cyber Threats in a 5G World and Beyond

Click to learn more about author Michael Abad-Santos. As 5G networks continue to roll out worldwide, the looming question of how we can overcome cyber threats continues to elude even the experts. In fact, it is for this very reason the National Security Agency (NSA) released unclassified 5G security guidance, which includes Potential Threat Vectors to 5G Infrastructure and other documents that examine ways to mitigate such threats in order to aid government and industry in integrating security into every aspect of the 5G ecosystem.
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces new services in Azure for Operators to accelerate 5G and edge monetization

In September 2020, Microsoft announced Azure for Operators, a new initiative to partner with communication service providers around the world to provide core infrastructure, combining Azure cloud, cellular and edge for the lowest latency and largest reach at low cost. Today, Microsoft announced new services to accelerate 5G and edge monetization for operators around the world. Read about them below.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Vodafone launches 'Europe's first' 5G multi edge computing service

Vodafone has launched a Multi-Edge Computing (MEC) service in the UK, paving the way for business customers to deploy 5G applications, such as real-time data analytics and AI, IoT, and virtual reality (VR), that rely on guaranteed performance. 5G networks promise faster speeds and greater capacity that will allow for...
Technologyfleeteurope.com

The smart mobility ecosystem - powered by technology

The Smart Mobility Conference 2021 emphasised just how instrumental technology is to the smart mobility ecosystem of the future. Companies that were once strangers to it, such as oil (Shell) and car manufacturers (BMW), are currently ploughing huge investment into tech to create the fleet landscapes of the future. You...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Keysight’s New Network Benchmarking Solution Enables Mobile Operators To Verify Quality Of Experience Across Multiple 4G And 5G Networks

Scalable solution delivers a complete set of measurements via a single drive test. Keysight Technologies, Inc. a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Nemo Network Benchmarking solution (NBM), which enables mobile operators to verify end-user quality of experience (QoE) across multiple 5G new radio (NR) and 4G LTE networks.
TechnologyLight Reading

Google Cloud brings more apps to the edge in 5G drive

Google Cloud has spent much of its time over the past year building an ecosystem that it believes will work better for service providers. The aim is to offer a flexible cloud platform and a wide choice of software partners, in contrast to the "full stack" approach touted by other cloud players.