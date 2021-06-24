Cancel
Crypto Asset Rating Inc. Is Going Live With Its Advance Rating Platform For Rating Crypto Assets

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto Asset Rating Inc (CAR INC), a US-based Fintech company, is excited to announce the launch of the Advanced Rating Platform for rating crypto assets. CAR INC has constructed a revolutionary and proprietary advanced rating system to bring transparency, auditability, and astringent rating governance structure. The comprehensive rating framework is comprised of 125 rating parameters which are grouped into 15 categories.

