Neobank Up joins Open Banking platform Frollo

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrollo has announced that it has made neobank Up a data holder available on its Open Banking platform, according to mozo.com.au. Frollo is a free money management app that gives users the ability to sync their accounts from various institutions in one place. It also provides a wide range of tools and analysis to aid users in building good financial habits. Users of the Frollo app will now be able to connect their Up accounts using Open Banking.

thepaypers.com
