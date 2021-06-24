Cancel
European Stocks Rise Before UK Rate Decision

By AFP News
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope's major stock markets rose Thursday as investors marked time before a Bank of England interest rate decision, and after a mixed performance in Asia. In late morning deals, London stocks gained 0.2 percent with the British central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) forecast to hold rates at a record low 0.1 percent at 1100 GMT.

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD eyes a 61.8% Fibo retracement and then lower

AUD/USD is taking on the bear's commitments is a significant correction. All eyes will be on the RBA 6 July meeting as the month draws towards a close. AUD/USD ended the day flat on Friday at 0.7586 after ranging between 0.7579 and 0.7616 following a slide from the late European trade highs despite a softer greenback.
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

Dollar flat to slightly up as investors cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed to slightly higher on Monday, with investors mostly cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report that could dictate the direction of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Market forecasts showed increased hiring of 690,000 jobs for June, compared with 559,000...
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

Dollar index steadies as focus shifts to U.S. jobs data

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was broadly steady on Monday as global markets started the week in a cautious mood, while currency market focus started shifting towards key U.S. payrolls data on Friday. Some analysts attributed the lack of momentum during Asian trading to a spike in COVID-19 cases...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar's Upside Correction Stalls After 3-4 Weeks Of Gains

The greenback had a tough week. It fell against most currencies. Our GDP-weighted currency index snapped a three-week drop, which ended an eight-week advance. The combination of a seemingly more hawkish Federal Reserve and position squaring around the expiration of futures and options had pushed the greenback dramatically higher and stretched the technical conditions. It had traded three standard deviations away from its 20-day moving average, for example, against several major currencies.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex, Nifty is likely to have a cautious opening

National stock markets are expected to open slightly in the green, extending the gains seen in Friday’s session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive open for Nifty in India, with a gain of 25 points. At 7:30 am, Nifty futures were trading at 15,896, up 25 points or 0.15%, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Marketstribuneledgernews.com

Dubai: Gold prices inch up as dollar weakens

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Gold prices were stable at the opening of the global markets on Monday morning as dollar fell and weaker-than-expected US inflation allayed worries about an early monetary policy tightening by the Fed. Spot gold was up 0.01 per cent at $1,782.55 per ounce by 9.18am UAE time....
TravelPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes

* Oil stocks drop on prospect of weak Asian demand. * Burberry plunges as CEO resigns to join Ferragamo. * Nokia tops STOXX 600 on GS upgrade (Updates to market close) June 28 (Reuters) - European shares ended lower on Monday, with travel stocks leading losses on concerns over bans on British tourists, while a spike in Asian COVID-19 infections hit crude prices and saw energy stocks tumble more than 2%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors evaluate Fed's policy view

* Gold struggling to challenge the $1,800 level - analyst. June 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday as a firm dollar weighed, although bullion traded in a tight range as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening. Spot gold was 0.2%...
Politicskdal610.com

Russia to keep U.S. dollar in its forex reserves, central bank says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia plans to keep the U.S. dollar in its international forex reserves despite the general “de-dollarisation” of its financial system, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, speaking on Bloomberg TV. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

Fear Rising Interest Rates? Check Out This 8.3%-Yielding Stock

If you’ve been following the markets lately, you’d know that investors have been paying a lot more attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve than before. The reason is simple: with the economy entering the fast lane and inflation picking up, there’s an argument for having tighter monetary policy. While the...
Economykfgo.com

ECB should retain flexibility of emergency stimulus scheme – Panetta

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must not reduce stimulus too early and should retain the exceptional flexibility of its emergency bond purchase scheme beyond the current crisis, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday. Aiming to sure up the euro zone economy during a deep recession, the...
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Week Ahead: Upside Limited as RBA Holds Key to Higher Levels

- GBP/AUD holds 1.83, is well supported above 1.82. - But faces confinement in 1.83-1.84 range short-term. - As RBA looms over AUD, after BoE leaves GBP hanging. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7810-1.7940. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8290-1.8328. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an...
Marketspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Remains Flat Following BoE Meeting

The pound was hovering above the 1.39 level as the new week dawned, having lost ground against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England decided to leave the cost of borrowing and bond purchases untouched. The central bank voted unanimously to keep interest rates at a historic low of 0.1%, and an 8-1 vote confirmed that the total target stock of asset purchases would remain at £895 billion – Andy Haldane, the outgoing chief economist, was the only dissenting vote.
Businessstockmarketpioneer.com

Why Investors Are Worried About Slowing Growth

About the authors: Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman are the co-founders of Jackson Hole Economics, and the former chief economist and chief investment officer, respectively, of UBS. Ten months ago, the U.S. yield curve—as measured by the spread between 10-year and 2-year Treasury note yields—began to steepen in anticipation of...