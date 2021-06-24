Unqork Now Added To Texas’ Department Of Information Resources Approved Vendors Through Carahsoft Contract

Unqork’s leading enterprise no-code platform is now approved for use by state and local governments, public education and other public entities in Texas. Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, announced that Unqork is now an approved vendor with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) after being awarded to the DIR-TSO-4288 Contract held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As an approved vendor on Carahsoft’s contract, state and local governments, public education, and other public entities in Texas as well as public entities outside the State can now leverage Unqork’s no-code platform to build mission-critical, enterprise-grade software.