Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

MPD was dispatched to the area of S. Gammon Rd./Tree Ln. for an injury accident, hit-and-run investigation. While investigating the crash, officers learn that the suspect vehicle had just recently been stolen from the Old Sauk Rd. area. Additionally, a citizen stopped to check on the crash when the fleeing suspect driver pointed a gun at the citizen and demanded that he be driven out of the area (that citizen returned to the scene to report this to officers after the suspect fled their vehicle). Officer have developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for multiple charges. This is an active and on-going investigation.