Stanley Avenue Water Main Replacement Project
The Stanley Avenue Water Main Replacement Project is bound by Fair Oaks Blvd and California Avenue located in Carmichael CA. The work to be performed consists of installing new water main primarily along Stanley Avenue and Panama Avenue. Other areas that may be affected by construction include Leafwood Drive and Fair Oaks Blvd. Construction will take place Monday-Friday (8:00 a.m. -3:30 p.m.) with no anticipated work taking place on weekends or holidays.carmichaelwd.org