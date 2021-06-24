Dedrone Most Trusted Airspace Security Solution Worldwide
Airspace security market leader surpasses 1,000 sensors sold, protecting world’s most critical sites against drone threats. Dedrone the market leader in smart airspace security, is the most trusted global counter-drone company, surpassing 1,000 sensors sold, and continues to rapidly expand the global Dedrone footprint exceeding 250% revenue growth year-over-year. Dedrone detects, identifies, and locates nearly 250 different drone types and can provide mitigation when authorized for use. Dedrone’s extensive drone library leverages a machine-learning and AI validation process to deliver maximum detection of varied drone types and manufacturers, with minimal false positives. The global airspace security company experiences continued momentum in customer installations, with active deployments in 33 countries. Customers span key industries, including defense and homeland security, critical infrastructure, airports, correctional facilities and corporate enterprises.aithority.com