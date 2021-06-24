Corero Strengthens DDoS Protection for the Network Edge and 5G With Latest Software Release
Corero Network Security plc, a leading provider of real-time, high-performance, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions announces the latest suite of enhancements to its award-winning SmartWall Threat Defense Director solution. These new capabilities make it easier than ever for Corero and Juniper customers to maintain business continuity with a cutting-edge, automatic DDoS protection solution and deliver that as a value-add service to their downstream customers.aithority.com