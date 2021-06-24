Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Study shows some employees are saving money by working from home

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, companies across Charlotte are returning to the office. But for a lot of workers, there really is no place like home. The world's reopening and so is the office, but one study highlights the benefits from our forced experiment with virtual work. Let's connect the...

www.wcnc.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working From Home#Work From Home#Productivity#Americans#Bankrate Com#Wake Up Charlotte#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Here's why more women are putting off having kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More and more women are holding off on having a baby and there's one big reason why. The number of women having kids in their 20s has been falling over the last decade. Women in their 30s and 40s had been having more kids, but that's also...
Jobsmomdoesreviews.com

Easy and Profitable Work From Home Jobs Anyone Can Do

If the thought of you needing some specific skill set in order to work from home has always scared you, you’ve probably never even considered finding such a job. One that’s going to let you work from the comfort of your own home while making a decent amount of money. Sounds too good to be true? It’s really not.
Businessmarketplace.org

When work from home isn’t really “home”

A look at the numbers games happening in D.C. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to the Washington Posts’ Catherine Rampell and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung about the state of the infrastructure bill and the Fed’s response to inflation. Tags:. How we shop for clothes now. by Marielle Segarra. Jun 25,...
Jobsfox26houston.com

Finding work-from-home jobs

If you are looking at switching jobs or landing a new one, how do you approach the question, "can I work from home?" More people than ever are in search of more money or more flexibility, so competition for those work from home jobs can be intense. Michelle Castro from Workforce Solutions shares some advice.
Career Development & AdviceKAKE TV

People remain working from home

An ABC News report says online job postings in the US are twice as likely to mention remote work than before the pandemic. Many people have returned to the workplace over the past few months but some have turned working from home into a permanent career. Rachel Stahl made the...
Trafficyourcoffeebreak.co.uk

How to Save Money Commuting to Work

Whether you’re driving into work every day, weekly or just a few times a month, car ownership costs can really add up. Petrol is one of the main culprits, but even if you’re mostly working from home, maintenance and insurance costs are always a factor. Luckily, there are a few...
Small Businessstudybreaks.com

5 Ways College Students Can Make Money While Working From Home

Working while going to school is a difficult balancing act that would stress anyone out. Here are some ideas to make things a little less complicated. Holding a job while maintaining a full college course load is a juggling act, with no perfect method for balancing both. Schedules, mental strain and transportation contribute to the difficulty of managing both one’s education and employment, and it makes it difficult for students to keep up their health and relationships. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that 43% of full-time college students have jobs. Budgeting finances as a college student is challenging enough, but budgeting one’s time for work in addition to classes and homework assignments creates even more of a hassle. If you’re a college student looking to make a bit of extra cash without the extra stress, below are five ways you can make money while working from home.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Penny Hoarder

Money-Saving Advice on How to Age at Home

Many elderly people who require highly skilled nursing and watchful eyes around the clock have no choice but to live in a nursing facility. Others choose to move to one because of the socialization and ease of living with all meals and other services provided. But most seniors would prefer...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Will a home energy visit really save you money?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the power goes out, how does Duke Energy decide whose power to restore first? Why does the company want you to call if your power is out, can't they tell? These questions and more can be answered by Jeff Brooks of Duke Energy. Low- to no-cost...
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Power Wizard works to save you money each month!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our June 14 episode, we highlighted Power Wizard! See how this company wants to save you money on your power bill every month! Power Wizard strives to make sure you never have to overpay for electricity! Power Wizard specializes in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. With your past bill and electricity consumption data, they use the latest smart technology that looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state-of-the-art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
EconomyRegister Citizen

How to pay your employees when they are working from anywhere in the world?

Talent is global. We knew this prior to the pandemic , but today the facilities for hiring personnel in any destination in the world have expanded and companies have already realized that it does not matter how close the person lives, but how productive and related to the organization they are. At the same time, in Latin America, professionals tend to seek to be able to work abroad, as they try to protect their income in a currency that is harder than that of their country of origin. But, here comes a new challenge: how to pay this great mass of employees or hired so dispersed by the planet?
Economyprogramminginsider.com

How to Implement Remote Payroll Tactics When You Work From Home

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. This past year and a half have been nothing less than a roller coaster ride of emotions and stress. That’s especially true if you run a business. With your employers (and you) working from home, the already difficult task of handling your payroll has become that much more confusing and challenging.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Deloitte tells its 20,000 UK employees they can work from home forever

Deloitte is giving all of its employees in the UK the ability to choose to work from home forever as it embraces flexible working permanently.Chief executive Richard Houston confirmed on Friday that its 20,000-strong workforce will be able to choose when, where and how they work in the future.The auditing giant, which is one of the “big four” accounting firms, said the pandemic had accelerated its hybrid working model. Deloitte has allowed extended flexible working since 2014, but less than half its UK workforce worked from home on a regular basis before Covid-19.The move sets it apart from rivals Earnst...
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Global study from Accenture shows majority employees want "work anywhere" workforce models

As organizations around the world make plans for their people to return to the workplace, the latest research from Accenture finds that 83% of employees want a hybrid model ? where individuals have the ability to work remotely between 25% and 75% of the time. Christie Smith, Senior Managing Director – Global Lead, Talent & Organization / Human Potential is joining us with more about the global study titled, “The Future of Work: Productive Anywhere."
Healthirvinetimes.com

Problems mounting for employees in new era of work, study suggests

More people are neglecting their physical health due to work as anxieties and dissatisfaction mount up amid the huge change in the world of work caused by the pandemic, new research suggests. Finance giant Aviva said the number of workers who are satisfied with life has fallen from 67% in...
TechnologyWebProNews

Google Unveils Tool to Help Employees Decide Where to Work From

Google has unveiled a new tool designed to help employees decide where to work from and how it will affect their pay. Like many companies, Google is trying to find the right balance between returning to the office and working with employees that have grown accustomed to working remotely. Earlier this year, CEO Sundar Pichai outlined the company’s strategy: