IBM Creates New AI And Cloud Powered Fan Experiences Ahead Of Return To Live Tennis With The Championships, Wimbledon 2021

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) are announcing new technologies to enhance the highly personalised, fan experience available on Wimbledon.com and the Wimbledon apps. These enhancements will put IBM Watson, running on IBM Cloud, and hybrid cloud capabilities in the hands of millions of tennis fans around the world ahead of the start of The Championships 2021 on Monday 28th June, the first return to live tennis at SW19 since 2019.

aithority.com
