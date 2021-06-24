Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Free event outside Heinz Field to recruit bus drivers for Pittsburgh schools, offer fun for kids

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is hoping to recruit school bus drivers during a Saturday event outside Heinz Field.

Summerfest Kids Day will offer free activities for children, but there will also be information tents set up with job applications available.

PPS partnered with ABC Transit for the event amid the ongoing shortage of bus drivers. They’re looking to hire about 300 bus and van drivers, bus monitors and mechanics.

Summerfest will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Heinz Field Gold Lot 1A. There will be free parking in Gold Lot 1B.

The effort to hire drivers is crucial for the roughly 9,100 students who would rely on them to get to and from school.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Pittsburgh Public Schools still working to find bus seats for 9,000 students

As the driver shortage continues, PPS officials are looking to potentially stagger school start times, make walking zones around schools bigger and use more Port Authority of Allegheny County buses to meet the needs of students.

For more information about the event, CLICK HERE.

