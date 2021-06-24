Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Loses Beloved Member
The last name "Telian" is so closely associated with Delaware County law enforcement. We all remember the great service provided by Sheriff Levon "Stretch" Telian who was sheriff in the county for 15 years (1963-1988). His daughter, Elizabeth, followed in her father's footsteps into area law enforcement agencies in various positions. I recently saw on the Sheriff's social media sites that Elizabeth Telian had passed away. It was a touching tribute to a fellow officer and we thought it would be appropriate to share their condolence message with everybody.cnynews.com