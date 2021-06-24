Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Loses Beloved Member

By BIG CHUCK
Posted by 
CNY News
CNY News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last name "Telian" is so closely associated with Delaware County law enforcement. We all remember the great service provided by Sheriff Levon "Stretch" Telian who was sheriff in the county for 15 years (1963-1988). His daughter, Elizabeth, followed in her father's footsteps into area law enforcement agencies in various positions. I recently saw on the Sheriff's social media sites that Elizabeth Telian had passed away. It was a touching tribute to a fellow officer and we thought it would be appropriate to share their condolence message with everybody.

cnynews.com
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff Levon#The Sheriff S Office#The Office For#The Corrections Facility#Townsquare Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Otsego Sheriff Office Honored for Service to Animals

Wearing an Otsego County Sheriff's uniform means you will also definitely be wearing many hats. One that goes unsung is how the sheriff's officers aid local animal shelters when it comes to animal protection. We in this area have seen this more and more frequently over the years, unfortunately. Abandoned dogs, tortured horses, neglected farm animals. We have all seen and read the sad and tragic stories. But many times it is the Otsego County Sheriffs department that has to act as the enforcer in these cases.
Deposit, NYPosted by
CNY News

NYS Trooper Shot in Deposit, NY (Updated at Noon)

(UPDATED at 12:00 Noon): Scott A. Mawhiney, age 44 of Deposit, NY was arraigned this morning at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing on the felony of Attempted Murder in the first degree. Mawhiney was remanded to the Broome County Jail on no bail. Trooper Ryan Thorp who is a...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Otsego Sheriff Praises Accident Responders

It was an accident we reported on in our local newscasts. It was a terrible story of a young man who was seriously injured in a Town of Laurens, New York vehicle accident on November 19, 2020. The young man who was injured in the crash was Omar Andrades. And from this terrible accident cam the story of courage and true grit and the story of a couple of heroes who happened to be in the right place at the right time.
Sidney, NYPosted by
CNY News

Sidney Police Looking For 2 Stolen Work Vehicles

I think it is rather unusual for someone to actually steal a highly identifiable vehicle. It just seems that a vehicle thief would look for the most anonymous car or truck possible to make a getaway by disappearing into the motoring back drop. Well, apparently some Sidney thieves think otherwise because they stole two VERY highly identifiable vehicles last weekend.
Norwich, NYPosted by
CNY News

Norwich Suspect Fires Shotgun; Arrested on Felony Charge

Our law enforcement officers never really know when a call comes in, even a call that is seemingly harmless, when that call can turn violent. That is what happened in Norwich, New York last Thursday within the city. According to WBNG.com, Norwich police were called to a city residence, 75...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Longtime OPD Officer David Clapp Dies at 74

We appreciate all of our local law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day for us. They are an important part of making any community, like our own City of the Hills, a safe and welcoming place to live. We salute and honor them every day, but it is also important to offer up our prayers and thanks when one of them passes away.
Delhi, NYPosted by
CNY News

Delhi Police Use Narcan To Save Woman’s Life

For several years, local law enforcement agencies have been trained in and equipped with the use of Narcan (naloxone). This is a medication which pulls people out of an opioid overdose allowing for them to have time to get to a medical facility for further treatment. Narcan has been used dozens of times and has proved a savior in giving people a second chance at life, people struggling with a drug addiction.