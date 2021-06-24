Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Loses Beloved Member

Wearing an Otsego County Sheriff's uniform means you will also definitely be wearing many hats. One that goes unsung is how the sheriff's officers aid local animal shelters when it comes to animal protection. We in this area have seen this more and more frequently over the years, unfortunately. Abandoned dogs, tortured horses, neglected farm animals. We have all seen and read the sad and tragic stories. But many times it is the Otsego County Sheriffs department that has to act as the enforcer in these cases.