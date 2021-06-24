Sphinx Moths

Montana and the surrounding region are currently observing large numbers of “miller” moths congregating near buildings at night where they are attracted to sources of light according to Powder River Extension Agent Mary Rumph. Any type of moth s that are abundant around homes have been called Miller moths. In Montana and surrounding states, it is typically the adult stage of the army cutworm, Euxoa auxiliaris. The larval caterpillar stage feeds on a variety of plants and crops during the spring season, and now in early summer the emerging adult stage migrates from the plains to higher elevations in the mountains. Later in August and September the moths return to the plains to mate and lay eggs. During this annual migration the moths can be a nuisance pest when they enter homes for shelter. They are attracted to lights, so some suggestions include turning off outdoor (and indoor) lights, sealing doors and windows, leaving an outbuilding lighted to divert them and considering yellow insect lights as they are less attractive.