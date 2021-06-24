Blockchain Capital Raises $300 Million For Fund

Blockchain Capital, the first venture capital firm founded to focus exclusively on blockchain technology and the crypto ecosystem, announced the close of Blockchain Capital V, LP. The fund was heavily oversubscribed at its $300 million hard cap with participation from strategic investors, pension funds, major university endowments and family offices from around the world. Since its inception in 2013, Blockchain Capital has invested in more than 110 companies, protocols and crypto assets across the ecosystem. The portfolio includes such industry leaders as Coinbase, Kraken, Anchorage and OpenSea, as well as DeFi leaders Aave, Nexus Mutual and UMA.