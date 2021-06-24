Payments Industry Veteran James Thomas Leading the AI Revolution in Finance and Accounting Workflow Automation by Saving Companies Billions

There was a gap of about a hundred years between the first and second industrial revolutions. The 20th century is known in history for the third industrial revolution. This timeline suggests the fourth industrial revolution was supposed to be born in the second half of the 21st century. However, the second decade of the 21st century saw the rise of the fourth industrial revolution. The cornerstones of this revolution were artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision. The reason why the fourth industrial revolution was witnessed by people so closely is because of the intimate relation of the people with technological gadgets. Be it the self-driving cars or the robots serving in restaurants, it would not be an understatement to acknowledge humanoids as a critical part of human society. This gives rise to a social debate between the various benefits of AI and machine learning courses, and computer vision, in addition to the risks associated with the same. While artificial intelligence can ensure equity, transparency, and accountability with the wider social impact, the critics question the safety of artificial intelligence and its risk to undermine its creator.