One White House official is pushing back on concerns that federal unemployment benefits are causing a labor shortage. "As the economy gets back up and running, we need to make sure that the unemployment insurance system does what it's designed to do, which is support people during periods of unemployment," Heather Boushey, a member of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "So far we have not seen strong evidence that this is having a significant effect of pulling people out of the labor force. People know that it's temporary."