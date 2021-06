Pokemon Go has provided players with additional information about two upcoming events, including confirmation of a Bidoof Breakout event that sounds very meme-tastic. Earlier today, Pokemon Go provided updates on its upcoming Solstice Event and Bidoof Breakout event, both of which will feature the debut of new Shiny Pokemon to the game. The Solstice Event will bring back the Legendary Pokemon Regigigas as a 5-Star Raid Boss and will additionally add its Shiny variant to the game. Trainers around the world will also be able to encounter both Lunatone and Solrock in the wild. Usually, these Pokemon are each exclusive to one hemisphere. After the event, Solrock will be limited to the Western Hemisphere while Lunatone will be exclusive to the Eastern Hemisphere. The Solstice event will run from June 17th through June 20th.