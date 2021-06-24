Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Two penguin chicks hatch at UK aquarium

By Alistair Mason
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbQTh_0ads4n0Q00
Two penguin chicks at Sea Life London Aquarium

The arrival of two penguin hatchlings is being celebrated at a UK aquarium.

The two chicks, the only two gentoo penguins successfully bred in England this year, were born to parents Ripley and Elton following a breeding season that took place during lockdown at Sea Life London Aquarium.

One of the chicks, which weighed in at 105g and 98g, is now being reared by its biological parents, while the other has been adopted by another established pair at the aquarium, Max and Snork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057u0A_0ads4n0Q00
Penguins at Sea Life London Aquarium

Catherine Pritchard, the aquarium’s general manager, said: “It’s incredibly special to have not just one, but two new chicks to have successfully hatched at the London Aquarium proving lockdown love also existed in our gentoo penguin colony.

“We can’t wait to see the hatchlings grow and develop under the watchful eyes of their proud parents Ripley and Elton, and Max and Snork.”

The two chicks will not be named until their sex has been established.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poVfO_0ads4n0Q00
A penguin chick at Sea Life London Aquarium

The first chick began to break through its egg – a process called pipping – in May, and the other followed soon after.

They are said to be integrating well with the rest of the colony and are being watched closely by staff at the aquarium who continue to monitor their progress.

Ms Pritchard said: “The continued success of our gentoo breeding programme here at Sea Life London Aquarium is down to the fantastic work of our expert animal care team and we can’t wait for our guests to meet the new chicks for themselves.”

Indy100

Indy100

35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins#Gentoo Penguin#Sea Life London Aquarium#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
U.K.
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsNew York Post

‘Worst day ever’ in pigeon racing history as 5,000 birds vanish

They flew the coop — and vanished into thin air. Bird handlers are devastated after a mind-boggling 5,000 homing pigeons seemingly disappeared during a race across the UK. “We’ve seen one of the very worst ever racing days in our history,” pigeon hobbyist Richard Sayers wrote in a Facebook post chronicling the feathery fiasco, which occurred Saturday after 9,000 racing birds took off from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on a journey to the northeast. And while the 170-mile round-trip flight should’ve only taken three hours, over half the avian competitors were still unaccounted for as of last night.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Post Pandemic Baby Penguin Hatched At Zoo Boise

Do you remember when the popular sentiment was that the Pandemic was going to create a baby boom? Personally I know way too many people that bought into the hype or maybe just lived up to the expectation and indeed had or are having " Pandemic" babies. Apparently its not just humans that we're taking advantage of the "quiet" time away from others during the last year. If you love Penguins you're gonna love this story.
Animalsfox13news.com

Baby penguin introduced to the world

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago announced the birth of a penguin chick, joining three others that were hatched this nesting season. Their arrival is important because of the Magellanic penguins' threatened status as a species, the aquarium says.
Monterey, CAcalifornianewstimes.com

Meet Rey, the friendliest, clumsiest penguin at the Monterey Bay Aquarium

Monterey, CA-I never thought the best way to see the Monterey Bay Aquarium would be to wear half-blind penguins shoes and walk a mile, but I’m here. I visited the aquarium in March. At that point, it was closed for a year. But even when closed to visitors, the aquarium is still vibrant. The kelp forest sways, otters scatter, and everywhere you look, the fish tank foams.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

First flamingo chick of the year hatches at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a flamingo chick to its family Friday. Zoo officials say the chick hatched overnight. It marks the first flamingo chick to hatch at the zoo this year. The first flamingo egg of the year arrived in May. Zoo officials said flamingo incubation is typically...
Animalsiamcountryside.com

The Four-Legged Chick

It was Monday morning, hatching day here at North Star Poultry. Freshly hatched chicks of assorted breeds filled the incubator. Many of them would be on their way to new homes by that afternoon, but I planned to keep most of the Rhode Island Red chicks to raise as my future breeding stock. I couldn’t wait to see them.
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundmag.com

This Little Penguin is Tougher Than It Looks

Magellanic penguins may be listed as “near-threatened” on The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, but one tough chick is making it clear that they aren’t going anywhere. This week, the staff at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium helped a recently-hatched Magellanic penguin recover...
AnimalsTexarkana Gazette

Waddling into view are the stars of 'Penguin Town'

NEW YORK — They arrive every year in their snazzy black and white tuxedos, causing traffic jams and clamoring for quality real estate. Endangered African penguins have long been a source of delight to visitors of the South African community of Simon's Town, mixing with humans as they go about their penguin tasks, which includes the important one of finding a nest and breeding.
AnimalsDiscovery

An Inspiration for All: Rosie the Penguin

When we think of disabilities, we often do not think about them in tandem with animals, especially penguins. Meet Rosie, an eight-month-old African penguin with physical disabilities located at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, AZ. Rosie hatched in December 2019, becoming penguin #39 in the colony at Penguin Point exhibit....
Animalslumberjocks.com

Another Woozle Bird hatched!

I showed my version of the Woozlebird (see https://www.lumberjocks.com/projects/418744) during a Zoom meeting with a group of friends from the hand-turned organ group – BOGA – and one of them, Terry Pankhurst, decided he would like to get a set of the plans and make one of his own. He completed it very quickly because he is a very skilled woodworker and engineer, but confesses to be rather less adept with the computer world, so I have taken the liberty of publishing Terry’s version here on Lumberjocks on his behalf.
AnimalsPhys.org

Two rare Javan rhino calves spotted in Indonesia

Two Javan rhinoceros calves have been spotted at an Indonesian national park, offering a rare sighting of one of the world's most endangered mammals. The pair—ranging in age from three months to one year—were caught on footage snapped by camera traps in March at Ujung Kulon national park, the environment ministry said.
AnimalsKankakee Daily Journal

'Penguin Town': A species' last resort

Think of a typical summer movie set in a posh resort. Throngs of visitors behave as if finding a seasonal romance is a life-and-death struggle. And then add an endangered species showing up where they don’t seem to belong and you’ve got “Penguin Town,” the eight-part series that arrives on Netflix today.