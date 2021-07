With a deep library of shows and movies, buzzy originals and (sometimes) big-screen movies to watch the same time they hit theaters, Disney Plus has been a breakout success among the wave of new streaming services. Next up is Black Widow, the big-screen Marvel flick that'll be available to stream on Disney Plus the same day it hits theaters, July 9. It'll join Disney Plus' growing stable of Marvel live-action original series tied directly into the plots of the movies, the latest of which is Loki, which lands on the service early every Wednesday to stream at no added cost.