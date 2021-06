There are so many reasons to love summer – the vacations, the weather, the plants in bloom, being able to eat out of your own garden, and swimming. There’s also plenty of other frustrating things about summer – sometimes the heat is stifling, and the AC breaks, your kids are overloaded with activities and time becomes scarce, and lastly, your beauty routines are hard to keep up because you’re constantly sweating. So, here’s a list of easy things you can do to protect your skin this summer and stay naturally beautiful all season long.