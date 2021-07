Yorkshire top the North Group after an extraordinary win that was surely worth more than two points in terms of confidence and morale. After they had seen three England men (Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance and Joe Root) return to the hutch with just eight runs between them, seamer Dillon Pennington help himself to a triple-wicket maiden, and a scoreboard that read 50-5 off 10.5 overs, the cliche told Yorkshire that there was nothing to lose. Well, there was something to lose – a cricket match – but Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson said “nah”.