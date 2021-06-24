Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Genetics ‘a new tool to help boost water vole conservation’

By Nilima Marshall
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbH31_0ads46KY00
Water vole (PA Archive)

Genetics could be used as a new tool to help boost water vole conservation in the UK, after scientists analysed the DNA of one of the country’s most threatened mammals.

Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute have sequenced the genome – a complete set of genetic instructions – of the European water vole (Arvicola amphibius), a semi-aquatic rodent under serious threat from habitat loss and predation by the American mink.

Details of the genome, generated in collaboration with animal conservation charity the Wildwood Trust, have been published through Wellcome Open Research and are available to researchers and conservationists looking to better manage reintroduction efforts.

Professor Mark Blaxter, of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “The European water vole is a prime example of a British species whose genetic diversity we’re in danger of losing before we’ve had the chance to fully record it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Iwvn_0ads46KY00
Water vole (PA Archive)

“This high-quality Arvicola amphibius reference genome will allow us to do that, as well as support ongoing conservation efforts to preserve existing populations and reintroduce new ones in a way that ensures these populations are genetically robust.”

Water voles are considered endangered in the UK, after their population declined from 7.3 million in 1990 to an estimated 132,000 in 2018.

The creatures owe their genetic diversity to voles from Iberia and Eastern Europe, which arrived in Britain after the end of the last Ice Age more than 10,000 years ago.

But experts say they do not know how much diversity has been lost as a result of the recent population crash.

Hazel Ryan, senior conservation officer at the Wildwood Trust, said: “Water voles are amazing animals and we don’t fully understand what ecosystems lose without them.

The release of the water vole genome provides a comprehensive set of genetic tools to support the future sustainability of the species in the UK

“They are industrious habitat managers, almost like miniature beavers in the way they fell stems, make burrows and alter the landscape.

“We suspect that some water vole populations have become inbred in recent decades owing to shrinking numbers and the fragmentation of populations through habitat loss.”

To generate the genome, the researchers analysed blood samples from a live male water vole.

It is hoped that the the so-called reference genome could be used to assess water vole population genetics.

Ms Ryan said: “The reference genome offers us a way to better understand genetic diversity for reintroductions and consider mixing individuals to ensure populations have the best chance to thrive.”

Professor Rob Ogden, director of conservation science at the University of Edinburgh, added: “Understanding the genetic diversity and structure of water vole populations is an important aspect of their conservation in the UK, and is central to international guidelines on the movement of wildlife for conservation management.

“The release of the water vole genome provides a comprehensive set of genetic tools to support the future sustainability of the species in the UK.”

Indy100

Indy100

35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Diversity#Population Genetics#Conservation Science#Vole#European#American#Wellcome Open Research#British#Arvicola#The Wildwood Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Animalsscitechdaily.com

Evolutionary Unique: The Natural History and Conservation Importance of Elusive Chinese Mountain Cat

Study highlights the evolutionary uniqueness and premier conservation importance of the elusive Chinese mountain cat. We know that the domestic cat has distant relatives that roam the earth – lions, tigers, cheetahs, and mountain lions. Less familiar are the 38 distinct species in the Family Felidae, many with strange names like pampas cat, kodkod, and rusty spotted cat. The new field of genomics – the unraveling of DNA genomes of separate species – is resolving old conundrums and revealing new secrets across the history of evolutionarily related species among cats, dogs, bears, and ourselves.
ScienceNature.com

Fine-scale genetic ancestry as a potential new tool for precision medicine

Fine-scale population structure can predict complex disease risk within groups better than self-reported race and ethnicity labels. Belbin et al. present a novel method for conducting fine-scale mapping of genetic ancestry, clustering biobank participants by ancestral subpopulations, and demonstrate how this might be applied to advance biomedical research and precision medicine1. In doing so, they expose the limitations of self-reported R/E as a proxy for genetics and reveal the existence of previously unrecognized founder populations in New York City. They also uncover inequities in polygenic risk score (PRS) performance in subcontinental populations.
CancerPhys.org

Boost for mouse genetic analysis

To understand what role an individual gene plays, biologists have, for 100 years, been using a trick of nature: While in principle, the genome in all cells of an organism is the same, mutations arise in individual cells. These mutations differentiate a cell from its neighbors, forming a 'genetic mosaic." Now, Simon Hippenmeyer, Professor at IST Austria, has advanced genetic mosaic analysis, making almost all genes in the mouse genome accessible to single-cell genetic mosaic analysis.
ScienceNature.com

Genetic sequencing tools key to pandemic fight

Indian-born British chemist Shankar Balasubramanian recently won the Millennium Technology Prize, instituted by the Technology Academy Finland, for development of revolutionary DNA sequencing techniques. Vanita Srivastava caught up with him to understand the award winning genetic sequencing work that has widely impacted the fields of genomics, medicine and biology. [Shankar...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

New Google Cloud tool could help businesses leverage AI

Google Cloud has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tool to help businesses streamline their manufacturing and inspection process. Named Visual Inspection AI, the new solution will allow businesses in the manufacturing sector to maximize operational savings by quickly training and deploying AI models to detect production defects. "We've been...
Astronomywateronline.com

A New Water Treatment On Earth Could Also Help Mars Explorers

A catalyst that destroys perchlorate in water could clean Martian soil. Engineers at the University of California, Riverside have developed a catalyst to remove a dangerous chemical from water on Earth that could also make Martian soil safer for agriculture and help produce oxygen for human Mars explorers. The results were published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
WildlifeVoice of America

Antidepressants in Waterways Can Affect Crayfish Behavior, Food Chain, Study Finds

Antidepressants don’t just change people’s moods. They might also make crayfish act more outgoing when these drugs wind up in ponds or streams, according to a new study. Riskier crayfish behavior could get them snatched up as food by predators more often, the researchers noted. These common water critters play an important role in the food web by eating anything from insects and young fish to bacteria and algae. That means straying from their typical behavior could throw plant and animal populations out of balance.
WildlifePosted by
TheConversationAU

Breakthrough allows scientists to determine the age of endangered native fish using DNA

Identifying the age of animals is fundamental to wildlife management. It helps scientists know if a species is at risk of extinction and the rate at which it reproduces, as well as determining what level of fishing is sustainable. Determining the age of fish has been difficult in the past — primarily involving extracting the inner ear bone, also known as the “otolith”. Layers of growth in the otolith are counted like rings on a tree to reveal an individual’s age. Unless a dead specimen is available, this method requires killing a fish, making it unsuitable for use on endangered...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Virome in marine ecosystems reveal remarkable invertebrate RNA virus diversity

Human's understanding of the oceans is still limited. The oceans are rich of various kinds of resource which have great exploitation potential and are far away from fully development. Marine biosafety also needs to be noticed. There are not only many animal and plant species undiscovered, but also a much larger and diverse number of microorganisms such as viruses. Traditional studies of marine viruses have focused on bacteriophage represented DNA viruses, and little is known about the genetic diversity, distribution characteristics and transmission patterns of marine invertebrate RNA viruses.
WildlifeWyoming Tribune Eagle

UW researchers: elephants solve problems with personality

LARAMIE — Just as humans have their own individual personalities, new research in the Journal of Comparative Psychology shows that elephants have personalities, too. Moreover, an elephant’s personality may play an important role in how well that elephant can solve novel problems. The article was written by Lisa Barrett and...
WildlifeEurekAlert

New tools for pandemic prevention research: DNA sequencing from water and leech

Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) In a new scientific investigation headed by the German Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW), water from African and Mongolian waterholes as well as bloodmeals from Southeast Asian leeches were assessed for the ability to retrieve mammalian viruses without the need to find and catch the mammals. The scientists analysed the samples using high throughput sequencing to identify known viruses as well as viruses new to science. Both approaches proved to be suitable tools for pandemic prevention research as they allow finding and monitoring reservoirs of wildlife viruses. For example, a novel coronavirus most likely associated with Southeast Asian deer species was identified. The results are published in the scientific journal "Methods in Ecology and Evolution".
WildlifeEurekAlert

DNA data and modelling reveal potential spread of invasive species

Scientists at the University of Southampton have found that a marine invasive species - a sea squirt that lives on rocky shores - could spread along 3,500 kilometres of South American coastline if climate change or human activities alter sea conditions. The researchers - working with colleagues at Pontificia Universidad...
Animalsscitechdaily.com

Cat-Borne Parasite Toxoplasma – Which Infects 2 Billion People Worldwide – Induces Fatally Bold Behavior in Hyena Cubs

While the 1994 animated classic The Lion King includes somewhat accurate antagonistic relationships between lions and spotted hyenas, Disney left out a critical player in the circle of life: the parasite Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii). Best known for its presence in house cats and a tendency to infect and alter the behaviors of rodents and humans, this parasite is also associated with bold behavior among wild hyena cubs and risk of death during interactions with lions, finds new CU Boulder research.
Animalsukri.org

Bee a good citizen: bee hotel survey to help save our pollinators

Launch of the first science survey on bee hotels, asking the public how they build, place, and maintain them to help the UK’s solitary bee population. Supported by the Royal Society’s Summer Science 2021 event, the survey from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) funded Earlham Institute and Bee Saviour Behaviour aims to:
Animalspewtrusts.org

Antarctic Penguins Compete With Commercial Fishing Fleets for Krill

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, located about 2,500 miles north of Antarctica, play an important role in the Antarctic ecosystem. These islands support one of the most diverse aggregations of seabirds and marine mammals on Earth, including 25% of the world’s gentoo penguins. However, a new study shows...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Natural rates of aging are fixed, study suggests

No matter how hard you try, it might be difficult to slow down aging, a depressing new study suggests. Across a range of primate species, including humans, aging rates are mostly determined by biological factors, not environmental ones. What's more, the rate of aging is mostly consistent within a primate...
WildlifePhys.org

Distinct methylome patterns contribute to lotus ecotypic differentiation

Sacred lotus (Nelumbo nucifera Gaertn.) is an economically important aquatic flowering plant with gardening, medicinal, and food applications. Temperate and tropical lotus are two ecotypes of N. nucifera differing in geographic distribution, morphology, flowering time, genetics, gene expression patterns and cis-regulations. DNA methylation is an epigenetic modification participating in phenotypic...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Mushroom Growing Out of 50-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Ant Reveals New Species of Fungal Parasite

Oregon State University research has identified the oldest known specimen of a fungus parasitizing an ant, and the fossil also represents a new fungal genus and species. “It’s a mushroom growing out of a carpenter ant,” said OSU’s George Poinar Jr., an international expert in using plant and animal life forms preserved in amber to learn about the biology and ecology of the distant past.