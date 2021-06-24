Cancel
Medical myths: 11 migraine misunderstandings

Medical News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigraine is a common condition, affecting more than 37 million people in the United States and up to 148 million worldwide. And some evidence suggests that migraine prevalence might be increasing globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), migraine is around. Often, the primary migraine symptom is a moderate...

Diseases & Treatmentsbigrapidsnews.com

Health Matters: Migraine Headaches

If you or someone in your family suffers from the often-unbearable effects of migraine headaches, you are not alone. Migraine is a neurological disease affecting 40 million men and women in the United States and a staggering 1 billion people worldwide. June is national headache and migraine awareness month. Let’s...
Healthlanermc.org

The Truth About Migraines: Debunking 4 Common Myths

If you have ever suffered from migraines, you know it is far more than “just a headache”. The pain from a migraine can be absolutely debilitating and can leave those who have them with little option beyond laying in a dark, quiet room. Trying to explain the sensation to anyone who has never experienced it firsthand can be an impossible task. The misconceptions around migraines are widespread, and here we’ll debunk a few of the most pervasive.
HealthEverydayHealth.com

The Link Between Migraine, Nausea, and Vomiting

If you often feel queasy or lose your appetite as you feel a migraine attack coming on, it may (or may not) give you some comfort to know that you’re in good company. A telephone survey of 500 people published in Headache journal found that a whopping 90 percent of people with migraine reported experiencing nausea, and nearly one-third of those people experienced it with every attack. Almost 70 percent of people had vomiting as part of their migraine attack, with one in three vomiting during nearly every attack.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Some good news for those with migraines

TORONTO, ON - A new study from researchers at the University of Toronto found that 63% of Canadians with migraine headaches are able to flourish, despite the painful condition. "This research provides a very hopeful message for individuals struggling with migraines, their families and health professionals," says lead author Esme...
Mental Healthmigraine.com

Pain & Migraine at School

It's been almost 7 years since I have been living with migraine. I am 25 yrs old and a medical student. It has been very difficult to live with. Being a medical student, I need to study but I could not focus due to the pain and light sensitivity issues. The problem has become severe when I could not stay in a noisy environment.
Fitnessifm.org

Decreasing Migraine Frequency With Nutrition

Headache disorders are among the leading causes of disability worldwide,1 and migraine and severe headache affect roughly one out of every six US adults (and one in five women).2 Migraine and tension-type headaches are the most prevalent headache disorders,3 and migraine, specifically, is associated with other physical and psychiatric comorbidities like anxiety and depression.4 Yet despite their prevalence and severity, some studies have found that migraine prevention treatments are underutilized in clinical practice.5.
Healthmigraine.com

Years with Migraine

I am a 63-year-old woman and have suffered from migraines since my teens. I have been in the ER more times than I can count. I have seen so many doctors and tried every medication they recommended. Now that I am older, when a migraine hits I end up sitting in my dark closet. Missing out on time with my family and friends. I sleep sitting up if I sleep at all. It’s a miserable life living with migraines. Would not wish it on anyone.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

My Daily Migraine Struggle

I started having migraines in my early 20's. Never had headaches or migraines before this. They have progressively become worse over time. I have tried several medications including high doses of Motrin, Topamax, Imitrex, Maxalt, Relpax, and Emgality. All with side effects and lack of full relief. I have gone dairy-free and gluten-free. No relief.
Diseases & TreatmentsPsychiatric Times

Are Migraines and PTSD Linked?

Genes may hold the answer to the puzzling comorbidity of migraines and posttraumatic stress disorder. A new study in Frontiers in Neuroscience investigated the genetic basis for both migraine and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by examining identical twins.1 Researchers discovered there are common genes and pathways shared by PTSD and migraine, which may suggest they share some risk factors, thus in part explaining the comorbidity of the 2 conditions.
Carl Junction, MOWashington Times-Herald

How to cope with, treat migraines

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The first time Kimberly Grizzle experienced a full-blown migraine, she misinterpreted it as a life-ending stroke. “It seared my brain,” the Carl Junction resident said. “(I thought) I was about to die.”. She said she has never forgotten that moment: it was a beautiful summer day,...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnosis and management of migraine in ten steps

Migraine is a disabling primary headache disorder that directly affects more than one billion people worldwide. Despite its widespread prevalence, migraine remains under-diagnosed and under-treated. To support clinical decision-making, we convened a European panel of experts to develop a ten-step approach to the diagnosis and management of migraine. Each step was established by expert consensus and supported by a review of current literature, and the Consensus Statement is endorsed by the European Headache Federation and the European Academy of Neurology. In this Consensus Statement, we introduce typical clinical features, diagnostic criteria and differential diagnoses of migraine. We then emphasize the value of patient centricity and patient education to ensure treatment adherence and satisfaction with care provision. Further, we outline best practices for acute and preventive treatment of migraine in various patient populations, including adults, children and adolescents, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and older people. In addition, we provide recommendations for evaluating treatment response and managing treatment failure. Lastly, we discuss the management of complications and comorbidities as well as the importance of planning long-term follow-up.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Pharmacotherapies Available to Treat Migraine

Amy R. Dunleavy, PharmD, highlights various drug therapies used for the acute treatment of migraine and provides recommendations for appropriate use. Mark Percifield, PharmD: Amy, if we could stick with you, could you briefly discuss the different drug classes used for the acute treatment of migraine based on mechanisms of action and efficacy?
Pharmaceuticalsmigraine.com

Vaccines in a Migraine World

Well, I have just found a new website, new to me. I went searching for adverse effects to the vaccines because I have been feeling lousy this past week from the first Pfizer vaccine, and I wanted to know if I was the only one feeling lousy. Well, I am not! And so I thought I would hop over here and share that website with you and also provide you with contact info on Pfizer Inc.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Shedding Light on Hemiplegic Migraine Disease

Picture yourself in line at the grocery store perusing the magazine rack. One moment you're completely fine, looking over the latest covers, but as you go to move the cart forward, you lose feeling in your right arm. Suddenly half of your vision goes out. You can barely see the cashier waving you forward. You try to speak, but the words that come out aren't words at all. As they call for help and dial 9-1-1, you try to tell them you're having a hemiplegic migraine attack, but all they see are symptoms of a stroke.
Diseases & Treatmentsphillytrib.com

Migraine is a health disparity for people of color

Migraine is a neurological disease that affects 60 million Americans and is the 2nd leading cause of disability worldwide. It is an underestimated, underdiagnosed and undertreated disease, despite its heavy burden. However, communities of color, which have been historically, socially and economically disenfranchised from research studies and treatment are bearing the brunt of this burden. The American health care system is riddled with flaws, and headache medicine is no different.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
HealthDay

What Works Best to Ease Migraines?

WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new research review offers good news for migraine sufferers: There are more pain-relieving options than ever. In an analysis of over 100 published studies, researchers found that several drug classes showed good evidence they ease the pain of a migraine-in-progress. Some of...
HealthMedical News Today

Medical Myths: All about blood donation

It is only possible to store blood for a limited time, so encouraging the routine donation of blood is key. As the. “A decision to donate your blood can save a life, or even several if your blood is separated into its components — red cells, platelets, and plasma — which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions.”
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Ubrogepant Effective for Acute Migraine

Ubrogepant showed effectiveness for acute treatment of migraine when used with an anti–calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibody (mAb) preventive or with onabotulinumtoxinA (onabotA), or both, according to preliminary findings presented at the American Headache Society's 2021 annual meeting. "Because prevention [with mAbs] is rarely 100% effective, virtually everyone on...
Healthmigraine.com

Losing Naps to Migraine

I’ve always considered myself to be an energetic person. As a performer and all-around people person, I derive my energy from experiences and love striking up a conversation. As such, I have a roster of easy topics to broach if I’m ever in a pinch with a stranger. Most topics would revolve around universal experiences that are easily relatable, such as television, or the weather, or in most cases, how awake or sleepy we are. Every day is a struggle, and we’re just trying to get through it. We’re here, grinding it out, waiting for Friday and the weekend that comes.