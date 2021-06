SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Monday is a First Alert Weather Day:. There is a small low-pressure system about 500 miles off the Georgia or South Carolina coastline. This system has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. This system will continue moving west toward the coast tonight into Monday. Impact-wise, we will see an increase in moisture Monday morning through the afternoon. Some of these showers will be heavy while they move onshore. This increases our minor flooding threat along the coast, especially around the midday high tide which is around noon.