Panasonic's S5 and S1 cameras will support high-res Blackmagic RAW video soon

For today’s interchangeable lens camera enthusiasts or anyone looking for a lighter, newer more intelligent alternative to bulky DSLRs, the Panasonic LUMIX 4K Digital Camera DMC GX85WK with 12 32mm and 45 150mm lenses delivers impressive, no compromise performance. This 4K Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera is nearly half the size of most DSLRs yet delivers impressive 16 megapixel large sensor performance in the most compact camera system ever designed by Panasonic LUMIX. Thanks to the elimination of the low pass filter, its fine detail resolving power is boosted nearly 10 percent over previous 16 megapixel sensors. Image stabilization is top of its class with the complementary LUMIX 2 axis lens O.I.S. and a new 5 axis in body I.S., available in either photo or video recording modes. Camera purists will enjoy the familiar quick access thumbwheel controls and integrated 2764K dot eye level electronic viewfinder, plus a tilting LCD display for greater flexibility in difficult shooting angles. Modern enthusiasts will love the Wi Fi mobile control and next generation flexibility that 4K Video, 4K photo and 4K Post Focus modes bring to the creative experience.