Panasonic's S5 and S1 cameras will support high-res Blackmagic RAW video soon

By S. Dent
Engadget
 4 days ago

Panasonic will update both its Lumix S1 and S5 full-frame cameras with Blackmagic RAW 5.9K 12-bit 30 fps external video recording capability on July 12th, the company announced. Both cameras will be able to output that resolution (5,888 x 3,312) at up to 30 fps over HDMI to Blackmagic Design's Video Assist 12G HDR recorder, joining the S1H with that capability.

www.engadget.com
