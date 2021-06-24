Cancel
Ashland County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND AND NORTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 443 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Clam Lake, or 13 miles northeast of Chippewa Flowage East, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Clam Lake around 450 AM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
