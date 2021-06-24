Movie Review: 'In the Heights'

Ramos says Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical In the Heights filled him with hope. Now he's starring — and singing and dancing and rapping — in the film adaptation. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Anthony Ramos, stars in what's expected to be one of the big summer movies, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning first musical, "In The Heights." Ramos is in the role Miranda wrote for himself and played on Broadway. In Miranda's musical "Hamilton," Ramos was in a dual role, playing both the abolitionist John Laurens and Hamilton's son Philip. "In The Heights" is a very kinetic film, and Ramos sings, raps and dances, including in some exuberant, big production numbers.