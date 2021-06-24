Cancel
Movie Review: 'In the Heights'

Cover picture for the articleStarring: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Gregory Diaz IV. There may be no dorkier celebrity than Lin-Manuel Miranda. Sure, the family-friendly, learning-is-cool rap and hip-hop showtunes of “Hamilton” that launched him into the mainstream are dorky enough, but what really seals the deal is the earnestness with which he writes and performs. That earnestness might even be why he’s so popular—in an age of cynics, Miranda is the guy you can count on to engage fully with sentimentality, for better or worse.

