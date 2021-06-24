Pitching lifts Sixers past Muncie

The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team rode solid pitching to a 5-4 victory over Muncie Post 19 on Wednesday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.

The Sixers used seven pitchers in the game. Danny Nalley started and worked three innings and six relievers pitched one inning apiece. Avery Fields, the second reliever, earned the win and Dailan Reece pitched the ninth for the save.

Austin Robinson sparked the Sixers offensively. He went 2 for 2, drew two walks and scored three runs. Also for Kokomo, Drew Servies cracked two singles and drove in three runs, Reece had a double, single and RBI and Jacob Ward drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

“It was a great team win, especially throwing seven different pitchers. They all threw well,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “Everybody did something good. We only committed one error, which is huge, but the story of the game is our pitching.”

Kokomo (3-7) travels to Terre Haute on Saturday for games against Terre Haute and Danville, Illinois.