We’re About to Learn a Lot More About Litigation Finance

bloombergtax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we look at how the light is about to shine on litigation funding in a never-before-seen way. Sign up to receive this column in your Inbox on Thursday mornings. In 2014,...

news.bloombergtax.com
Lawpennrecord.com

MORGAN LEWIS: Lex Machina Recognizes Morgan Lewis Among Top Trade Secrets Firms in 2021 Report

Morgan Lewis issued the following announcement on June 25. The firm was identified as one of the Most Active Defendants’ Law Firms and one of the Most Active Plaintiffs’ Law Firms by cases filed from 2016 to 2020. The firm was also recognized as one of the Most Active Defendants’ Law Firms and one of the Most Active Plaintiffs’ Law Firms by cases filed in 2020 alone.
Lawlitigationfinancejournal.com

Litigation Finance Transparency is On the Rise

The regulations surrounding the practice of third-party legal funding are ever-changing. As the practice becomes more popular as a product and an investment—interest in legislating litigation funding grows. Recently, Roy Strom discussed what we can expect in the coming months.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court’s TransUnion Ruling Curbs Consumer Privacy Claims

Decision bolsters defense for companies facing privacy lawsuits. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit a consumer lawsuit over. credit reports is expected to curb other class actions centered on consumer privacy protections, attorneys say. In a Friday opinion, the justices found that consumers don’t have a legal right to...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Dismantle Data Silos to Save Costs, Attract Clients

Getting rid of silos ‘necessary’ to long-term law firm health. Big Law is stepping up efforts to destroy data silos and make information readily accessible to lawyers on a single platform, realizing their business depends on it. Winston & Strawn has created a digital repository with hundreds of millions of...
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Justice Thomas Decries "Contradictory and Unstable State" of Marijuana

The Supreme Court granted certiorari in two cases today, and summarily resolved two others: Lombardo v. St. Louis and Pakdel v. San Francisco. Here is today's Orders List. One case in which the Supreme Court denied certiorari was Standing Akimbo v. United States, in which the petitioners sought review of a lower court decision upholding IRS summonses seeking information concerning business expense deductions for a medical marijuana dispensary. Although medical marijuana is legal and regulated in many states, medical marijuana business owners may not take federal tax deductions for their business expenses, as their business "consists of trafficking in controlled substances" under federal law.
LawIPWatchdog.com

Mega Awards Likely to Highlight Unpredictability of U.S. Patent Damages Law

“Unfortunately, while damages law can be simply articulated and there is rarely a disagreement about what the law actually says, the parties seldom agree with respect to the meaning and application of the statutes and cases interpreting those statutes.”. Calculating damages in patent infringement suits is a high-stakes, complex matter...
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Congress & Courtsdailycannabisbusinessnews.com

Mixed reports on cannabis from federal courts

I wanted to highlight two federal court rulings from this week that are relevant to the cannabis industry. First, a federal court denied a requirement in Missouri that a national majority-owned medical cannabis company must be owned. (link) I already wrote in these cannabis mussels that the state residence requirements for licensing under our old friend, the dormant trade clause, are highly suspect. (Link) This ruling comes as no surprise and continues the trend of federal courts finding these requirements unconstitutional. I repeat what I said in August the last time I wrote about it: What I really notice about this type of decision is that a federal court is enforcing federal constitutional law, which is completely illegal under federal law. It’s a paradox.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court Deals Ethanol A Blow By Undermining The Renewable Fuel Standard

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled on a protracted legal and political fight that has pitted two pillars of the Republican base against each other since 2018. The case, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, involved a small refinery in Wyoming that sought relief at the U.S. Supreme Court from a lower court ruling that restricted the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide relief to refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, granted that relief and gave small refiners a win in their ongoing battle to weaken the RFS.
Presidential ElectionSun Chronicle

Where are the Supreme Court's priorities?

Recently, the Supreme Court, the highest Court, agreed to hear arguments revolving around whether college athletes should be allowed to partake of education-related benefits offered by colleges, or forbidden to do so, which was the position of the NCAA. Firstly, it is somewhat bewildering to believe that this specific issue...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Dennis Campbell is Dwight P. Robinson Jr. Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, and Ruidi Shang is Assistant Professor of Accountancy at Tilburg University. This post is based on their recent paper. Numerous cases of corporate misconduct have emerged globally in recent years and caused large financial, reputational,...
Congress & Courtshydrocarbonprocessing.com

AFPM Statement on SCOTUS Small Refinery Ruling

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement upon the release of the Supreme Court’s opinion in the case HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association (20-472). The Justices ruled 6-3 in favor of refineries, a decision that upholds Congress’s vision for the Renewable Fuel Standard small refinery relief program and the ability for small refineries experiencing disproportionate economic hardship to petition and receive RVO relief from the EPA at any time.
Congress & CourtsNBC Miami

Judge Dismisses FTC Antitrust Complaint Against Facebook

A federal court on Monday dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Facebook. The dismissal deals a major setback for the agency's complaint that could have resulted in Facebook divesting Instagram and WhatsApp. A federal court on Monday dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Facebook, dealing a...
Imperial, CAcalexicochronicle.com

U.S. Supreme Court Denies Abatti’s ‘Certiorari’ Petition

Imperial Valley grower and landowner Michael Abatti’s petition for a “writ of certiorari” with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District’s decision in Abatti v. Imperial Irrigation District was denied on Monday morning, June 28. The denial came with no explanation and...
Congress & CourtsInsideARM

Debt Collector in Hunstein Tells 11th Circuit that New SCOTUS Opinion Supports Request for Rehearing

On June 25, 2021, in the case of TransUnion v. Ramirez, 594 U.S. ____ (2021), the Supreme Court of the United States issued an opinion that held, "No concrete harm, no standing". Central to the issue in the Ramirez case was an analysis regarding the effect of publishing certain materials to third parties, which may directly influence the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decision to rehear the Hunstein matter.