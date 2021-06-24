Gone Like The Wind

Hello World, I give you the darned fine listenable JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind & Rain, the nom de guerre of no-bullshit old-school old-time music aficionado, JP Harris. Of a strong voice under cool resolve, he’s spent a good amount of time reinventing the banjo with the most force since Bela Fleck. JP plays fretless banjo; he plays another banjo with lower thicker strings; he plays in surprise tunings, and he even has a banjo with the strings tuned down whole steps to the tonal neighborhood of what grunge would be for a banjo. Hell, he even builds the damn things himself to achieve whatever sound he’s hearing in his head. On first listen it sounds like he’s simply playing the guitar a lot of the time, but there’s nary an acoustic guitar on the album, Don’t You Marry No Railroad Man (out today, July 25, via Free Dirt Records). He don’t need no stinkin’ guitars.