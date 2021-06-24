Gone Like The Wind

What a feeling it is to sit here on some of God's greenest grass and breathe in the fresh air that so many of us take for granted. I have a new habit that I try my best to practice every single day. I count all the small things that I once never cared to appreciate. For example, I am currently sitting on freshly mowed grass and watching the sun go down. The wind is starting to pick up, and I have every intention of going with it. I'll let it blow through me and take away my troubles and worries. I'll stand up and let it knock me back down, knowing what a great feeling it is to get back up on my feet. I'll even let it sweep away the pages that I am writing on right now. I'll watch them fly far away and hope my words land in somebody else's lap who may need to hear them more than I need to keep them. I will continue to write and create, as I now know that it is my soul's purpose to create beautiful things and to share them with others. Hoping that it inspires someone else to do the same.