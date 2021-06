Intellivision brings something entirely different to the E3 stage with their new co-op focused console, Amico. For many gamers, our earliest memories of gaming involve time spent with friends and siblings playing games against each other or cooperatively, side by side starting at the same screen. Nowadays, couch co-op is a rarity and only seen in games usually aiming to be more retro-styled. Though the days of couch co-op being an industry standard no matter the genre are gone, CEO of Intellivision, Tommy Tallarico, understands that those early memories are still at the core of the gaming community, and is looking to inject more couch co-op into it with Amico.