Electronics

Samsung shares more details about its HDR10+ Adaptive technology

By Roland Hutchinson
Geeky gadgets
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest high end smart TVs from Samsung come with HDR10+ Adaptive technology and Samsung has now shared some more details about the technology. The HDR10+ Adaptive feature is designed to adjust tour picture and provide you with the same picture quality and lighting etc when the light around your home changes, rooms lighting change of a regular bases due to sunlight and other factors. The photo below shows us how the technology works with changing light conditions.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
