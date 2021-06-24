Samsung shares more details about its HDR10+ Adaptive technology
The latest high end smart TVs from Samsung come with HDR10+ Adaptive technology and Samsung has now shared some more details about the technology. The HDR10+ Adaptive feature is designed to adjust tour picture and provide you with the same picture quality and lighting etc when the light around your home changes, rooms lighting change of a regular bases due to sunlight and other factors. The photo below shows us how the technology works with changing light conditions.www.geeky-gadgets.com