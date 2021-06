“My personality is such that I can’t do anything halfway,” he told Businesshala in 2007. At the time, the entrepreneur was 61 years old and then focused on his hobby of flying small, open cockpit planes. The legend of the deserter Mr. McAfee continued to spread through his promotion of yoga and cryptocurrencies, with unfiltered and sometimes sexually explicit and profanity-filled speeches on social media and in interviews. He died in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday; Officials said his death was probably a suicide.