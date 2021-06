ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline’s been suffering through another spell of bad luck when it comes to getting any meaningful relief from the drought that has gripped the region of late, all hope has not been lost. An atmosphere immensely rich with moisture is in place over the region, as dew points have surged to some of the highest levels we’ve seen all year. It’s most certainly an uncomfortable, if not downright unbearable environment, though its also one that lends itself to the potential for some very healthy rainfall.