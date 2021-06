Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Cardano, XRP, and many other leading cryptocurrencies were seen struggling for most of the week. Bitcoin, for example, had surpassed the $ 40,000 mark on Monday following Elon Musk’s tweet about Tesla’s suspension of vehicle purchases using Bitcoin, before resuming its decline after Tuesday at the end of the day. up to $ 33,432 Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap. The market cap of all cryptocurrencies combined had also slipped below $ 1.4 trillion from $ 1.75 trillion on Tuesday.