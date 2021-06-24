A safety force: Sandy Valley sixth-grader selected for AAA state honor
SANDY TWP. – Working as a teacher at Sandy Valley Elementary School, Kristen Woods would see her son, Hudson, deeply engaged in looking out for the safety of his peers. "I would occasionally see him doing his job, but it wasn't on a regular basis," said Kristen Woods, who handles the program for gifted and accelerated students. "It was definitely wonderful seeing him doing his job, Very proud of him for his dedication and responsibility for his job at school."www.cantonrep.com