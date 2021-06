HONG KONG – Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li’s insurance company FWD is heading for an IPO in the US, according to a confidential filing by its parent holding group. FWD, which has acquired companies in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand in recent years, is aiming to raise approximately $ 3 billion with a valuation of more than $ 15 billion in the third quarter via an IPO, two said people familiar with the plan. The company wanted to use the proceeds for expansion and acquisitions, it said.