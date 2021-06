Attendees of a luxury weekend getaway on one of Australia’s Whitsundays islands are demanding their money back after complaining their break was wrecked by torrential rain and they were left without access to toilets.While the first day of the weekend had delivered a glamourous experience on one of Queensland’s most beautiful beaches, guests claim the event descended into chaos the following day.Customers, who had paid up to AU$2,000 (£1,100) a head to attend the White on Whitehaven Long Lunch on 29 and 30 May, reported guests vomiting and urinating on the beach as they tried to shelter from a...