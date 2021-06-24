Cancel
Baseball

Corner Conference Baseball and Softball Tournaments start Today

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Area) The Corner Conference Baseball and Softball Tournaments start today.

Griswold earned the number one seed in the softball tourney, and Sidney drew the number one seed on the baseball side.

Fremont-Mills, the fourth seed squares off against #5 Essex at 5:30 p.m. at Griswold. The winner will play Griswold in the nightcap. Number #3 seed Stanton plays #6 seed East Mills, at 5:30 p.m. at East Mills. The winner plays Sidney at 7:30. Sidney hosts the finals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Conference Baseball Tournament features #4 seed East Mills versus #5 Griswold at 5:00 p.m. at East Mills. The winner plays top seed Sidney in the nightcap. On the bottom side of the bracket, #3 seed Fremont-Mills plays #6, Essex, at Essex, with the winner playing #2 Stanton at 7:30 p.m.

The finals will be held at 8:00 p.m. at Sidney.

