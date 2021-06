Old Dominion’s lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares what it is like to transition from being on the road to the everyday life of being a dad at home. “It is a bit of a double life that we lead. We call it re-entry, when we come back into home it’s like re-entering the atmosphere and you come back in and you are no longer the rockstar, you’re just dad. Which is a very nice thing to come home to. Honestly, it’s very humbling to come in and have to fix breakfast and get everybody’s lunch packed and get them out the door and take them to school. It’s a very nice thing and it’s a great way to just remember that you are a real person … and not everybody cares that you have a guitar and sing songs. It’s really the best thing you could ever do is be a dad.”